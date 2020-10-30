MONTICELLO — Laurel County will be well represented during Saturday’s upcoming KHSAA Class 3A Cross Country Meet.
North Laurel’s boys and girls teams each earned spots in the upcoming state meet while South Laurel’s Will Stanko, Jeremy Steele, Jacob Tapscott, and Lindsay Cox will also advance you to the boys and girls state meet well.
North Laurel turned in a second-place effort in the girls' race, finishing with 51 points, just seven points shy of champion Madison Central.
The Lady Jaguars were led by Lauren Crouch’s fourth-place effort (20:48.35) while Olivia Rudder placed fifth with a time of 21:13.66.
South Laurel placed sixth with 152 points while Cox’s 21st place effort in a time 23:22.75 earned her a bid at this weekend’s state meet.
“Lindsay ran a very competitive race on Friday,” South Laurel girls coach Carrie Kirby said. “She was intentional with her efforts to stay in contact with the front half of the runners.”
North Laurel’s boys team placed fourth overall with 95 points, edging out South Laurel by one point to advance to this weekend’s state meet.
Justin Sparkman was the Jaguars’ lone runner to turn in a top 10 effort, placing seventh with a time of 17:58.48.
“We are excited we got to compete this season and that our athletes earned the opportunity to run in the state meet again,” North Laurel boys and girls coach Rachel Gaynor said. “Our girls' team ran extremely well in the region and just a few points separated us from a very good Madison Central team for the regional championship. The girls really were focused on racing instead of worrying about times. Olivia Rudder will be making her sixth straight appearance in the state meet followed by Meg Anderson and Taylor Allen making their fourth trip. We also have some very good young seventh graders, who will be competing at state lead by Lauren Crouch who placed fourth at the regional meet.
“The boys' team did not have a great day as a team but unfortunately, in running, that happens but they competed well enough to qualify as a team which is 13 out of the last 14 years,” she added. “Justin Sparkman had a good race finishing in seventh place. We will have one more week of practice and hopefully have some good individual performances at the state meet.”
The Cardinals did manage to have three runs earn a bid to this weekend’s state meet with Stanko placing fourth (17:18.59), Jeremy Steele turning in an eighth-place effort (18:16.23), and Tapscott finishing 14th (18:55.41).
“Will has had a great season I couldn’t be more proud of him,” South Laurel boys coach Dave Evans said. “He’s really worked hard. I can’t wait to see how he performs at state I think he should really perform well as long as he will continue to run confidence. His fourth-place finish at region put him on the all-region team. Jeremy didn’t finish his freshman year the way he wanted but this year, he really bounced back and has run well for us all season long. I’m super proud that he was able to be in the top eight at region and make the all-region team too.
“Jake had to miss some time beyond his control and it affected his growth a little bit but he was able to still run well enough to qualify for state,” he added. “I’m proud of him for persevering this season and working to become a valued leader for us in the future. Even though at Region we came up one point short of qualifying as a team, I’m super proud of all the boys. I am looking forward to seeing Will, Jeremy, and Jake performance at state this weekend. We have the potential to have a couple of boys in the top 50. My hope for them is to go to state with a great attitude and fierce effort, then let’s see where they can finish as individuals.”
Class 3A, Region 7 Meet
Boys Team Results
1. Madison Central 35, 2. West Jessamine 72, 3. Southwestern 87, 4. North Laurel 95, 5. South Laurel 96, 6. Pulaski County 147, 7. Whitley County 185.
Boys Individual Results
North Laurel
17:58.48 Justin Sparkman 7th
18:37.33 Cole Osborne 13th
19:02.38 Aspen Sizemore 16th
20:18.27 Tommy Monhollen 29th
20:18.47 Colton Nantz 30th
20:22.79 Alex Garcia 33rd
20:34.00 Jace King 35th
South Laurel
17:18.59 Will Stanko 4th
18:16.23 Jeremy Steele 8th
18:55.41 Jacob Tapscott 14th
20:18.71 Riley Lewis 31st
21:32.72 Collin McCready 39th
22:02.87 Cody Blevins 44th
22:22.15 Chris Greer 45th
Girls Team Results
1. Madison Central 44, 2. North Laurel 51, 3. West Jessamine 73, 4. Southwestern 77, 5. Pulaski County 96, 6. South Laurel 152, 7. Whitley County 207.
Girls Individual Results
North Laurel
20:48.35 Lauren Crouch 4th
21:13.66 Olivia Rudder 5th
22:25.66 Kennedy Sizemore 12th
22:40.05 Taylor Allen 14th
22:59.53 Meg Anderson 16th
23:15.16 Daniella Jackson 20th
24:36.65 Riley Vickers 25th
South Laurel
23:22.75 Lindsay Cox 21st
25:08.28 Gracie Hoskins 30th
25:19.21 Gracie Turner 31st
25:46.77 Tiffany Greer 34th
26:04.98 Hannah Tapscott 36th
27:06.36 Bailee Pennington 39th
