North Laurel eighth-grade and South Laurel seventh-grade football teams will both be competing in the Cumberland Valley Conference championship this Thursday.
Both teams will be playing Northern Pulaski in their respective grades.
North Laurel is the defending conference champion in the eighth-grade division. Northern Pulaski is the defending champion in the seventh-grade division.
The seventh-grade Northern Pulaski squad is currently on a 21-game winning streak. The shot at a state title is looking bright, but you can’t count the Cardinals out. They are currently 8-1, with their only loss being to Corbin.
“We’ve had a pretty good season, and we are looking forward to the challenge ahead,” South Laurel coach Ryan Flynn said. “This is a game we look forward to every season. We always bring the best out of each other every time we play.
“This is more than just a game, we are very excited to play them, and we also look further in advance because we may see them in the playoffs as well,” Flynn added.
In eighth-grade, North Laurel is the defending state champion and currently has a record of 6-3. They have had a tough schedule, playing Wayne County, Northern Pulaski and Corbin, all within two weeks.
The last time North Laurel met Northern Pulaski, the Jaguars came up short. So the Jags are looking to get a strike back at Northern.
North Laurel Head Coach Jake McWhorter said, “Our guys are excited for the region championship rematch from last year. We played them early in the season and made some mental mistakes that we are hoping to avoid Thursday in the conference championship.
“You always have to bring your A game against Pulaski and it should be a dog fight,” he added.
