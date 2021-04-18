HARLAN — Both North Laurel and South Laurel turned in impressive efforts during this past weekend's Coal Miners Memorial Invitational.

North Laurel’s boys’ team placed second overall with 150 points while the Lady Jaguars turned in a third-place effort with 105 points.

North Laurel’s boys’ team has seven first-place finishes during the invitational — Gamarious Isby (200 Meter Dash, 23.76), Justin Sparkman (400 Meter Dash, 53.09), 4x400 Meter Relay Team (3:35.37), 4x800 Meter Relay Team (8:44.98), Alex Garcia (Long Jump, 19-0.5 and Triple Jump, 38-6.75), and Luke Robinson (Discus, 132-11.75).

The Lady Jaguars had four first-place finishes — Daniella Jackson (200 Meter Dash, 27.61, and 400 Meter Dash, 1:02.88), Olivia Rudder (3200 Meter Run, 12:12.59), and 4x800 Meter Relay (10:45.37).

South Laurel boys’ team turned in a fifth-place effort with 58 points while the Lady Cardinals placed fourth with 75.5 points. Will Stanko recorded the Cardinals’ lone first-place effort (3200 Meter Run, 10:19.31) while the girls’ team turned in three first-place efforts — Phoebe McCowan (1600 Meter Run, 5:01.02), 4x400 Meter Relay Team (4:25.84), and Grace Leis (Discus, 100-3).

Listed below are boys’ and girls’ individual top-five finishes

Girls

North Laurel

200 METER DASH

27.61 Daniella Jackson 1st

400 METER DASH

1:02.88 Daniella Jackson 1st

1:04.35 Olivia Rudder 3rd

800 METER RUN

2:42.26 Taylor Allen 2nd

1600 METER RUN

6:10.10 Kennedy Sizemore 4th

3200 METER RUN

12:12.59 Olivia Rudder 1st

12:57.44 Taylor Allen 3rd

100 METER HURDLES

20.87 Kennedy Sizemore 5th

300 METER HURDLES

56.75 Kennedy Sizemore 4th

4X100 METER RELAY

59.15 Relay Team 4th

4X200 METER RELAY

2:05.42 Relay Team 5th

4X400 METER RELAY

4:38.48 Relay Team 2nd

4X800 METER RELAY

10:45.37 Relay Team 1st

SHOT PUT

26-11.5 Mea Anderson 4th

South Laurel

400 METER DASH

1:05.50 Gracie Hoskins 4th

1:06.82 Autumn Bales 6th

1600 METER RUN

5:01.02 Phoebe McCowan 1st

4X400 METER RELAY

4:25.84 Relay Team 1st

HIGH JUMP

4-2 Autumn Bales 2nd

4-2 Gracie Turner 2nd

LONG JUMP

13-10.5 Autumn Bales 2nd

13-9.5 Gracie Turner 3rd

TRIPLE JUMP

29-8 Gracie Turner 2nd

DISCUS

100-3 Grace Leis 1st

Boys

North Laurel

100 METER DASH

11.77 Grant Woods 2nd

200 METER DASH

23.76 Gamarious Isby 1st

24.19 Jack Chappell 4th

400 METER DASH

53.09 Justin Sparkman 1st

55.68 Shaun Robinson 4th 

800 METER RUN

2:16.79 Cole Osborne 3rd

2:18.15 Justin Sparkman 4th

1600 METER RUN

5:04.50 Cole Osborne 4th

3200 METER RUN

11:20.54 Aspen Sizemore 5th

110 METER HURDLES

21.84 Henry Chappell 5th

4X100 METER RELAY

47.03 Relay Team 2nd

4X200 METER RELAY

1:38.11 Relay Team 2nd

4X400 METER RELAY

3:35.37 Relay Team 1st

4X800 METER RELAY

8:44.98 Relay Team 1st

LONG JUMP

19-0.5 Alex Garcia 1st

TRIPLE JUMP

38-6.75 Alex Garcia 1st

POLE VAULT

9-0 Aspen Sizemore 2nd

8-6 Grant Woods 3rd

DISCUS

132-11.75 Luke Robinson 1st

South Laurel

400 METER DASH

55.22 Will McCowan 3rd

800 METER RUN

2:04.25 Jacob Tapscott 2nd

1600 METER RUN

4:43.44 Will Stanko 2nd

4:59.80 Jacob Tapscott 3rd

3200 METER RUN

10:19.31 Will Stanko 1st

4X400 METER RELAY

3:45.56 Relay Team 2nd

4X800 METER RELAY

8:48.11 SB Relay Team 2nd

Coal Miners Memorial Invitational

Girls Team Results

1. Williamsburg 141, 2. Harlan County 113.75, 3. North Laurel 105, 4. South Laurel 75.50, 5. Leslie County 72, 6. Middlesboro 37, 7. Perry County Central 34, 8. Harlan 26, 9. Knox Central 18.75, 10. Letcher County Central 16, 11. Red Bird 14, 12. Lynn Camp 9, 13. Whitley County 9, 14. Oneida Baptist Institute 8, 15. Bell County 6.

Boys Team Results

1. Harlan County 154.50, 2. North Laurel 150, 3. Williamsburg 98, 4. Middlesboro 59, 5. South Laurel 58, 6. Knox Central 32.50, 7. Harlan 31.50, 8. Perry County Central 28, 9. Leslie County 22, 10. Bell County 16, 11. Letcher County Central 12, 12. Whitley County 11, 13. Oneida Baptist Institute 9, 14. Clay County 7, 15. Barbourville 0.50.

