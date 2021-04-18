HARLAN — Both North Laurel and South Laurel turned in impressive efforts during this past weekend's Coal Miners Memorial Invitational.
North Laurel’s boys’ team placed second overall with 150 points while the Lady Jaguars turned in a third-place effort with 105 points.
North Laurel’s boys’ team has seven first-place finishes during the invitational — Gamarious Isby (200 Meter Dash, 23.76), Justin Sparkman (400 Meter Dash, 53.09), 4x400 Meter Relay Team (3:35.37), 4x800 Meter Relay Team (8:44.98), Alex Garcia (Long Jump, 19-0.5 and Triple Jump, 38-6.75), and Luke Robinson (Discus, 132-11.75).
The Lady Jaguars had four first-place finishes — Daniella Jackson (200 Meter Dash, 27.61, and 400 Meter Dash, 1:02.88), Olivia Rudder (3200 Meter Run, 12:12.59), and 4x800 Meter Relay (10:45.37).
South Laurel boys’ team turned in a fifth-place effort with 58 points while the Lady Cardinals placed fourth with 75.5 points. Will Stanko recorded the Cardinals’ lone first-place effort (3200 Meter Run, 10:19.31) while the girls’ team turned in three first-place efforts — Phoebe McCowan (1600 Meter Run, 5:01.02), 4x400 Meter Relay Team (4:25.84), and Grace Leis (Discus, 100-3).
Listed below are boys’ and girls’ individual top-five finishes
Girls
North Laurel
200 METER DASH
27.61 Daniella Jackson 1st
400 METER DASH
1:02.88 Daniella Jackson 1st
1:04.35 Olivia Rudder 3rd
800 METER RUN
2:42.26 Taylor Allen 2nd
1600 METER RUN
6:10.10 Kennedy Sizemore 4th
3200 METER RUN
12:12.59 Olivia Rudder 1st
12:57.44 Taylor Allen 3rd
100 METER HURDLES
20.87 Kennedy Sizemore 5th
300 METER HURDLES
56.75 Kennedy Sizemore 4th
4X100 METER RELAY
59.15 Relay Team 4th
4X200 METER RELAY
2:05.42 Relay Team 5th
4X400 METER RELAY
4:38.48 Relay Team 2nd
4X800 METER RELAY
10:45.37 Relay Team 1st
SHOT PUT
26-11.5 Mea Anderson 4th
South Laurel
400 METER DASH
1:05.50 Gracie Hoskins 4th
1:06.82 Autumn Bales 6th
1600 METER RUN
5:01.02 Phoebe McCowan 1st
4X400 METER RELAY
4:25.84 Relay Team 1st
HIGH JUMP
4-2 Autumn Bales 2nd
4-2 Gracie Turner 2nd
LONG JUMP
13-10.5 Autumn Bales 2nd
13-9.5 Gracie Turner 3rd
TRIPLE JUMP
29-8 Gracie Turner 2nd
DISCUS
100-3 Grace Leis 1st
Boys
North Laurel
100 METER DASH
11.77 Grant Woods 2nd
200 METER DASH
23.76 Gamarious Isby 1st
24.19 Jack Chappell 4th
400 METER DASH
53.09 Justin Sparkman 1st
55.68 Shaun Robinson 4th
800 METER RUN
2:16.79 Cole Osborne 3rd
2:18.15 Justin Sparkman 4th
1600 METER RUN
5:04.50 Cole Osborne 4th
3200 METER RUN
11:20.54 Aspen Sizemore 5th
110 METER HURDLES
21.84 Henry Chappell 5th
4X100 METER RELAY
47.03 Relay Team 2nd
4X200 METER RELAY
1:38.11 Relay Team 2nd
4X400 METER RELAY
3:35.37 Relay Team 1st
4X800 METER RELAY
8:44.98 Relay Team 1st
LONG JUMP
19-0.5 Alex Garcia 1st
TRIPLE JUMP
38-6.75 Alex Garcia 1st
POLE VAULT
9-0 Aspen Sizemore 2nd
8-6 Grant Woods 3rd
DISCUS
132-11.75 Luke Robinson 1st
South Laurel
400 METER DASH
55.22 Will McCowan 3rd
800 METER RUN
2:04.25 Jacob Tapscott 2nd
1600 METER RUN
4:43.44 Will Stanko 2nd
4:59.80 Jacob Tapscott 3rd
3200 METER RUN
10:19.31 Will Stanko 1st
4X400 METER RELAY
3:45.56 Relay Team 2nd
4X800 METER RELAY
8:48.11 SB Relay Team 2nd
Coal Miners Memorial Invitational
Girls Team Results
1. Williamsburg 141, 2. Harlan County 113.75, 3. North Laurel 105, 4. South Laurel 75.50, 5. Leslie County 72, 6. Middlesboro 37, 7. Perry County Central 34, 8. Harlan 26, 9. Knox Central 18.75, 10. Letcher County Central 16, 11. Red Bird 14, 12. Lynn Camp 9, 13. Whitley County 9, 14. Oneida Baptist Institute 8, 15. Bell County 6.
Boys Team Results
1. Harlan County 154.50, 2. North Laurel 150, 3. Williamsburg 98, 4. Middlesboro 59, 5. South Laurel 58, 6. Knox Central 32.50, 7. Harlan 31.50, 8. Perry County Central 28, 9. Leslie County 22, 10. Bell County 16, 11. Letcher County Central 12, 12. Whitley County 11, 13. Oneida Baptist Institute 9, 14. Clay County 7, 15. Barbourville 0.50.
