Jessica Miller’s North Laurel Lady Jaguar Soccer team came close to picking up its first win of the season but ended up dropping a 2-2 decision to Lincoln County.
Mikaela Moore scored North Laurel’s (0-5-1) lone goal of the game while Miller felt her team did a better job defending on Thursday.
“Mea Anderson and Eliza Mills did a great job leading our backline,” she said. “Our freshman goalkeeper, Brooklyn Mullins, had several great saves. She’s not afraid to come out for the ball. Offensively, we took more shots than we have in previous games. Maddi Mastin and Rosalyn Valentine had great ball control in the center and helped to create more goal-scoring opportunities. “Our biggest issue at the moment is lack of chemistry,” Miller added. “In the past, the girls have had so much chemistry because they grew up playing together. This year, we have a lot of newcomers, and this group is also very green. It will just take some time to build that chemistry.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.