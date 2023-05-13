LONDON — North Laurel High School’s Jaguar Athletic Gala took place Tuesday evening with numerous awards given out to the Jaguar and Lady Jaguar student-athletes.

Seniors Reed Sheppard and Emily Sizemore were named Mr. and Miss Jaguar, respectfully.

A list of all of the award winners is below:

Breakthrough Athlete of the Year

Joe Gilbert

Comeback Athlete of the Year

Tanner Broyles

Best Record Breaking Performance

Reed Sheppard

Best Individual Moment

Belle Chappell

Best Team Moment

Football Team

Newcomer of the Year

Ethan Gregory

Female Cross Country

Taylor Allen

Male Cross Country

Josh Hoskins

Football Player of the Year

Clay Morris

Female Golfer

Mea Anderson

Male Golfer

Brady Hensley

Female Soccer

Makayla Mastin

Male Soccer

Jackson McCowan

Volleyball

Alivia Parker

Female Basketball

Emily Sizemore

Male Basketball

Reed Sheppard

Cheerleader

Lily Robinson

Dancer

Kinley Tincher

Female Marching Band

FaithLynn Smith

Male Marching Band

Jakeb Hurley

Female Swimmer of the Year

Belle Chappell

Male Swimmer of the Year

Brookz Dizney

Female Archer of the Year

Addison Metcalf

Male Archer of the Year

Tayten Sowders

Baseball Player of the Year

Corey Broughton

Softball Player of the Year

Emily Sizemore

Male Fisher of the Year

Brayden Howard

Female Tennis Player of the Year

Eva Clark

Male Tennis Player of the Year

Zaid Salim

Female Track and Field

Taylor Allen

Male Track and Field

Gamarius Isby

Assistant Coach of the Year

Jackie Robinson

Head Coach of the Year

Bobby Smith

Helping Hands of the Year

Softball Team

Scholar Athletes

Alivia parker and Matthew Sanders

Team GPA

Softball Team

Female Team of the Year

Girls Basketball

Male Team of the Year

Archery

Miss Jaguar

Emily Sizemore

Mr. Jaguar

Reed Sheppard

