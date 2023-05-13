LONDON — North Laurel High School’s Jaguar Athletic Gala took place Tuesday evening with numerous awards given out to the Jaguar and Lady Jaguar student-athletes.
Seniors Reed Sheppard and Emily Sizemore were named Mr. and Miss Jaguar, respectfully.
A list of all of the award winners is below:
Breakthrough Athlete of the Year
Joe Gilbert
Comeback Athlete of the Year
Tanner Broyles
Best Record Breaking Performance
Reed Sheppard
Best Individual Moment
Belle Chappell
Best Team Moment
Football Team
Newcomer of the Year
Ethan Gregory
Female Cross Country
Taylor Allen
Male Cross Country
Josh Hoskins
Football Player of the Year
Clay Morris
Female Golfer
Mea Anderson
Male Golfer
Brady Hensley
Female Soccer
Makayla Mastin
Male Soccer
Jackson McCowan
Volleyball
Alivia Parker
Female Basketball
Emily Sizemore
Male Basketball
Reed Sheppard
Cheerleader
Lily Robinson
Dancer
Kinley Tincher
Female Marching Band
FaithLynn Smith
Male Marching Band
Jakeb Hurley
Female Swimmer of the Year
Belle Chappell
Male Swimmer of the Year
Brookz Dizney
Female Archer of the Year
Addison Metcalf
Male Archer of the Year
Tayten Sowders
Baseball Player of the Year
Corey Broughton
Softball Player of the Year
Emily Sizemore
Male Fisher of the Year
Brayden Howard
Female Tennis Player of the Year
Eva Clark
Male Tennis Player of the Year
Zaid Salim
Female Track and Field
Taylor Allen
Male Track and Field
Gamarius Isby
Assistant Coach of the Year
Jackie Robinson
Head Coach of the Year
Bobby Smith
Helping Hands of the Year
Softball Team
Scholar Athletes
Alivia parker and Matthew Sanders
Team GPA
Softball Team
Female Team of the Year
Girls Basketball
Male Team of the Year
Archery
Miss Jaguar
Emily Sizemore
Mr. Jaguar
Reed Sheppard
