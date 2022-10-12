SOMERSET — North Laurel’s offense had trouble getting anything going last Friday during its 47-13 loss to Pulaski County.
Quarterback Brysen Dugger had a big night for the Maroons, connecting on 23-28 passes through the air for 337 yards and five touchdown passes.
Wideout Chandler Godby went off as well, with nine receptions for 121 yards and four touchdown catches.
Harris Denmeyer got in on the act, with a 36-yard touchdown reception, Cody Nichols ran for two more scores, and the Pulaski defense limited North Laurel to only 22 yards rushing, and only 73 yards of total offense in the first half of play.
As a result, Pulaski County ran its record to 7-1 overall on the season and to 3-0 in district play, with a 47-13 defeat of the Jaguars.
“I don’t think North Laurel played as well tonight as they are, because they struggled in a lot of ways tonight,” said Pulaski County Coach Hines.
“Part of that was brought on by our team, and I’m really proud of the way we played tonight,” continued Hines. “I thought our defense was really strong early in the game, and we shut down what I think is a very strong North Laurel offensive unit. And, what can you say about Chandler and Brysen? I mean, they’ve done it all year.”
Pulaski County put this one away early, taking the opening possession and marching downfield 64 yards on only six plays, taking a 7-0 lead over the Jaguars.
Cody Nichols got the Maroons on the board first, with his first of two rushing touchdowns in the win, thanks to a two-yard run for a score. The big play on that drive was a 35-yard hookup between Dugger and wide receiver Jalen Wooldridge. With Bryson Mounce’s extra point, the Maroons were up on the Jags 7-0 with 9:40 remaining in the first quarter.
There would be much more to come from Pulaski County.
Dugger would connect with Godby on three straight touchdown passes, of 22, 27, and 13 yards respectively, giving the Maroons a 27-0 lead at the intermission over North Laurel.
About the only thing Pulaski didn’t do a good job of in the win was penalties, as the referees flagged the Maroons in excess of 150 yards in penalty yardage.
North Laurel’s first score of the night was a drive that culminated in a one-yard TD run by quarterback Tucker Warren, cutting the Pulaski County lead to 27-7 midway through the third period, but the Maroons would respond.
On the last play of the third stanza, Dugger threw his fourth TD pass of the evening — once again to Godby — from nine yards out, and Pulaski led 34-7 heading into the fourth quarter of play.
“Brysen and Chandler did their thing tonight, but we had some other guys step up and make some big plays as well,” pointed out coach Hines.
In the fourth quarter, Pulaski County eventually put the game on a running clock, thanks to two consecutive touchdowns.
Dugger hooked up with Denmeyer on a 36-yard TD reception, and Nichols would score his second touchdown of the night, thanks to a five-yard run, that put the Maroons up at that juncture 47-7 over North Laurel with 3:40 remaining in the contest.
The Jags would cut their deficit to 47-13, scoring on the final play of the night, thanks to a two-yard TD run by Logan Hall.
For the game, Nichols led Pulaski County in rushing with 58 yards on only 10 attempts and two touchdowns, and he also tallied three receptions for another 54 yards, giving him over 100 all-purpose yards for the evening.
North Laurel will take on Whitley County in The Jungle this Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
