LONDON — North Laurel’s boys and girls tennis teams hooked up in competitive matches with rival South Laurel, and managed to come away with a sweep.
The Jaguars defeated the Cardinals, 5-4, while the Lady Jaguars picked up a 6-3 win over the Lady Cardinals.
“Wow! The boys match was a thriller,” North Laurel coach Bobby Smith said. “South has a good team, so really proud of the boys to scratch out this win. They got us 5-4 last time, and we were fortunate to get them 5-4 this time. We finished with singles, and it all came down to Finn's court. He started out slow, but he really finished strong. Really happy for him. Jackson, Jasper, and Colton came up big to give us the opportunity at the end. Huge win for the boys.”
Boys
North Laurel 5, South Laurel 4
1. Zaid Salim (NL) lost to Will Wagers (SL), 6-1, 6-0
2. Jackson Gilbert (NL) def. Keston Kemper (SL), 6-4, 7-5
3. Jasper Jones (NL) def. Daniel Campbell (SL), 8-3
4. Derek Vaughn (NL) lost to Jacob Parman (SL), 8-2
5. Colton Cunagin (NL) def. Luke Brown (SL), 8-3
6. Finn McArdle (NL) def. Parker Huffman (SL), 8-6
Doubles
1. Cunagin/McArdle (NL) lost to Campbell/Parman (SL), 6-3, 6-2
2. Jones/Vaughn (NL) lost to Wagers/Kemper (SL), 8-5
3. Salim/Gilbert (NL) def. Luke Bargo/Huffman (SL), 8-0
Girls
North Laurel 6, South Laurel 3
Singles
1. Charlotte Griffin (NL) def. Cierra Durham (SL), 8-2
2. Taylor Vaughn (NL) lost to Tinnley Bowling (SL), 6-0
3. Erin Cheek (NL) def. Emma Singleton (SL), 8-0
4. Jayci Phelps (NL) def. Isabella Mills (SL), 8-1
5. Brooke Hubbard (NL) def. Kim Nguyen (SL), 8-0
6. Mikaela Moore (NL) lost to Brandy Clontz (SL), 8-5
Doubles
1. Meg Brock/Molly Hamm (NL) def. Bowling/Singleton (SL), 8-1
2. Cheek/Phelps (NL) def. Mills/Clontz (SL), 8-0
3. Marlie McDaniel/Lylah Durham (NL) lost to Ryan Allen/Clontz (SL), 8-3
