SOMERSET — Corbin, North Laurel, and Williamsburg’s track and field teams turned in impressive efforts once again in the Lake Cumberland Classic.
Corbin placed first in the boys’ meet with 140 points while edging out Boyle County and North Laurel — both teams finished with 95 points apiece. Williamsburg finished sixth with 47 points.
On the girls’ side, North Laurel placed second with 86.50 points while Corbin turned in a third-place finish with 76 points. Williamsburg finished ninth with 45.50 points.
Corbin’s boys team finished with five first-place efforts — Tye Stevens (400 Meter Dash, 50.56); Kaleb Terrell (1600 Meter Run, 4:58.49); 4x200 Meter Relay Team (1:34.66); 4x800 Meter Relay Team (8:39.98); NaShawn Brooks (110 Meter Hurdles, 17.17).
North Laurel’s boys team had two first-place finishes — Gamarius Isby (200 Meter Dash, 22:57); 4X400 Meter Relay Team (3:36.58) while Williamsburg’s Nate Goodin had the Yellow Jackets’ lone first-place effort in High Jump (6-4).
On the girls’ side, North Laurel had two first-place finishes Taylor Allen (1600 Meter Run, 5:30.73); 4x800 Meter Relay Team (10:25.20).
The Lady Redhounds turned in one first-place effort — Maddie Jo Russell (100 Meter Hurdles, 17.10) while Williamsburg’s Madison Peace took home two first-place finishes in the 200 Meter Dash (27.53), and the 400 Meter Dash (1:02.49).
Girls Team Scores
1. Leslie County 147, 2. North Laurel 86.50, 3. Corbin 76, 4. Boyle County 62, 5. Pulaski County 58.50, 6. Rockcastle County 58, 7. Southwestern 50.50, 8. Somerset 50, 9. Williamsburg 45.50, 10. Russell County 15, 11. Lee County 13, 12. Bowling Green 10, 12. Cumberland County 10, 14. Danville 8, 15. Lincoln County 5, 16. Clay County 3.
Boys Team Scores
1. Corbin 140, 2. Boyle County 95, 2. North Laurel 95, 4. Southwestern 65, 5. Bowling Green 60, 6. Williamsburg 47, 7. Leslie County 44, 8. Pulaski County 35, 9. Casey County 31, 10. Russell County 30, 11 Cumberland County 15, 12. Somerset 11, 13. McCreary Central 10, 14. Wayne County 6, 14. Lincoln County 6, 16. Clay County 5, 16. Rockcastle County 5, 18. Danville 2.
Girls Individual Results
Top Five Finishes only
Corbin
800 METER RUN
2:40.48 Jaycee Frye 5th
1600 METER RUN
5:52.65 Jaycee Frye 4th
6:04.46 Mary Hope Jackson 5th
3200 METER RUN
13:03.09 Alex Herren 4th
100 METER HURDLES
17.10 Maddie Jo Russell 1st
300 METER HURDLES
51.69 Maddie Jo Russell 5th
4X100 METER RELAY
55.65 Relay Team 3rd
4X400 METER RELAY
4:43.06 Relay Team 5th
4X800 METER RELAY
10:53.99 Relay Team 3rd
HIGH JUMP
4-8 Belle Estep 2nd
LONG JUMP
15-8.5 Maddie Jo Russell 2nd
TRIPLE JUMP
31-3 Grace Gibson 5th
North Laurel
1600 METER RUN
5:30.73 Taylor Allen 1st
6:14.36 Riley Vickers 2nd
3200 METER RUN
12:12.36 Taylor Allen 2nd
100 METER HURDLES
18.09 Rosalyn Valentine 5th
300 METER HURDLES
50.27 Eliza Mills 2nd
4X400 METER RELAY
4:31.39 Relay Team 3rd
4X800 METER RELAY
10:35.20 Relay Team 1st
HIGH JUMP
4-4 Belle Chappell 5th
POLE VAULT
7-6 Haiden Moses 3rd
DISCUS
76-6 Chelsey Hammons 5th
SHOT PUT
30-8 Mea Anderson 3rd
27-11.25 Chelsey Hammons 5th
Williamsburg
200 METER DASH
27.53 Madison Peace 1st
400 METER DASH
1:02.49 Madison Peace 1st
4X100 METER RELAY
56.49 Relay Team 5th
4X200 METER RELAY
1:59.31 Relay Team 3rd
HIGH JUMP
4-4 Alana Mah 3rd
Boys Individual Results
Top Five Finishes only
Corbin
200 METER DASH
22.82 Tye Stevens 2nd
400 METER DASH
50.64 Tye Stevens 1st
800 METER RUN
2:06.76 Coleman Anderson 2nd
1600 METER RUN
4:58.49 Kaleb Terrell 1st
4:58.96 Nolan Brock 5th
3200 METER RUN
10:44.50 John Hail 3rd
10:55.66 Kaleb Terrell 4th
110 METER HURDLES
17.17 NaShawn Brooks 1st
300 METER HURDLES
44.59 NaShawn Brooks 3rd
4X100 METER RELAY
45.18 Relay Team 2nd
4X200 METER RELAY
1:34.66 Relay Team 1st
4X400 METER RELAY
3:46.84 Relay Team 3rd
4X800 METER RELAY
8:39.98 Relay Team 1st
HIGH JUMP
6-2 Hayden Llewellyn 2nd
LONG JUMP
20-4.5 NaShawn Brooks 3rd
TRIPLE JUMP
41-0 NaShawn Brooks 2nd
38-10 Blake Lawson 4th
POLE VAULT
11-6 Dylan Stacy 2nd
9-6 Parker Stacy 4th
North Laurel
100 METER DASH
11.30 Gamarius Isby 2nd
200 METER DASH
22.57 Gamarius Isby 1st
400 METER DASH
51.75 Gamarius Isby 2nd
800 METER RUN
2:11.24 Xander Harris 4th
1600 METER RUN
4:55.24 Xander Harris 2nd
300 METER HURDLES
46.15 Jaren Edwards 5th
4X200 METER RELAY
1:36.84 Relay Team 3rd
4X400 METER RELAY
3:36.58 Relay Team 1st
4X800 METER RELAY
8:43.96 Relay Team 2nd
DISCUS
137-11 Luke Robinson 4th
SHOT PUT
44-7.5 Luke Robinson 3rd
41-1 Austin Johnson 4th
Williamsburg
800 METER RUN
2:12.27 Robel Schwarz 5th
110 METER HURDLES
18.55 Hunter Thomas 4th
4X400 METER RELAY
3:52.46 Relay Team 5th
HIGH JUMP
6-4 Nate Goodin 1st
LONG JUMP
21-0 Nate Goodin 2nd
SHOT PUT
41-0.5 Alex Gamble 5th
