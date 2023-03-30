LONDON — Bobby Smith’s North Laurel Jaguars and Lady Jaguar tennis teams continue to impress after rolling past regional foe Bell County.
The Jaguars won easy with a 9-0 victory while the Lady Jaguars picked up an 8-1 win over the Lady Bobcats.
Girls
North Laurel 8, Bell County 1
Singles
1. Charlotte Griffin (NL) lost to Emma Winkler (BC), 6-1, 6-0
2. Erin Cheek (NL) def. Mikayla Gambrel (BC), 8-4
3. Meg Brock (NL) def. Kenna Gambrel (BC), 8-1
4. Molly Hamm (NL) def. Madeline Allen (BC), 8-3
5. Jayci Phelps (NL) def. Meredith Allen (BC), 8-1
6. Mikaela Moore (NL) def. Callie Wagner (BC), 8-1
Doubles
1. Brock/Hamm (NL) def. Gambrel/Allen (BC), 6-2, 6-3
2. Cheek/Phelps (NL) def. Gambrel/Allen (BC), 8-1
3. Clark/Griffin (NL) def. Winkler/Wagner (BC), 8-2
Boys
North Laurel 9, Bell County 0
Singles
1. Zaid Salim (NL) def. Isiah Ingram (BC), 8-3
2. Colton Cunagin (NL) def. Eric Dampson (BC), 8-3
3. Jackson Gilbert (NL) def. Carson Wilder (BC), 8-1
4. Finn McArdle (NL) def. Austin Robbins (BC), 8-4
5. Caleb McCreary (NL) def. Jacob Stigal (BC), 8-1
6. Ethan Carter (NL) def. John Saylor (BC), 8-2
Doubles
1. Jasper Jones/Derek Vaughn (NL) def. Ingram/Sampson (BC), 8-0
2. Cunagin/McArdle (NL) def. Wilder/Robbins (BC), 8-3
3. Joe Clay Durham/Austin Van (NL) def. Stigal/Saylor (BC), 8-3
