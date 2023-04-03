LONDON — North Laurel managed to grab two wins during boys and girls tennis action against Whitley County.
The Jaguars cruised to an easy 8-1 win over the Colonels while the Lady Jaguars picked up a 6-3 victory over the Lady Colonels.
“Whitley is rebuilding, so we were able to get more kids into the lineup for this one,” North Laurel coach Bobby Smith said. “I thought Brooke (Hubbard) really competed well. She was down 7-2 but kept fighting and came up just short. Proud of her effort. Very pleased with Mikaela (Moore) at No. 2 today. Hadn't ever played until a couple months ago, but she's picked it up well. Was down 3-0 and 5-3 before running off five straight. I like her makeup on the court — she's a tough kid.
“Big court for us to get as we dropped No. 1 and No. 3 singles courts. Abby (McCowan), Zoey (Bargo), and Taylor (Vaughn)/Alyssa (Lowe) closed it out for us getting courts to secure the win. Lyla (Durham)/Marlie (McDaniel) dropped a heartbreaker, but a good match for them to play against their top team. Two more brand new players who are getting better and better. A really productive day getting some valuable and competitive matches for our other girls.
“Same for the boys as we got wins from Caleb (McCreary), Ethan (Carter), and Joe Clay (Durham) in singles along with Austin (Van)/Trenton (Bray) in doubles,” he continued. “Also happy for Jackson (Gilbert) and Finn (McArdle) getting off to good starts as regulars in our lineup this year.”
Girls — North Laurel 6, Whitley County 3
Singles
1. Brooke Hubbard (NL) lost to L. Bonsier (WC), 8-6
2. Mikaela Moore (NL) def. Maranda Carr (WC), 8-5
3. Kaylee Moore (NL) lost to Abby Lawson (WC), 8-2
4. Abby McCowan (NL) def. Anna Croley (WC), 8-1
5. Zoey Bargo (NL) def. Daisy Callahan (WC), 8-3
6. North Laurel wins by default.
Doubles
1. Lyla Durham/Marlie McDaniel (NL) lost to Bonsier/Lawson (WC), 9-8 (4)
2. Alyssa Lowe/Taylor Vaughn (NL) def. Carr/Croley (WC), 8-1
3. North Laurel wins by default.
Boys — North Laurel 8, Whitley County 1
Singles
1. Zaid Salim (NL) def. Garrett Sharp (WC), 8-2
2. Jackson Gilbert (NL) def. Dre Ellis (WC), 8-1
3. Finn McArdle (NL) def. Ben Sharp (WC), 8-6
4. Caleb McCreary (NL) def. Jacob Ridener (WC), 8-3
5. Ethan Carter (NL) def. Matthew Sayers (WC), 8-2
6. Joe Clay Durham (NL) def. Micah Jones (WC), 8-4
Doubles
1. Jasper Jones/Derek Vaughn (NL) def. Sharp/Ellis (WC), 8-3
2. Tucker Hamilton/Cooper McCowan (NL) lost to Sharp/Ridener (WC), 8-6
3. Austin Van/Trenton Bray (NL) def. Steely/Williams (WC), 8-1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.