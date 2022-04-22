LONDON — North Laurel’s boys’ and girls’ tennis teams won their respective matches against cross-town rival South Laurel. In boys’ action, the Jaguars won a hard-fought matchup, 5-4, while in girls’ action, the Lady Jaguars cruised to an easy, 9-0 win.
“It was a couple of good wins against our cross-town neighbors,” Smith said. "The girls took care of business while the boys played well enough in singles to ensure the win. The key match was Lucas Ball eking out a win for us."
Girls
North Laurel 9, South Laurel 0
Singles
#1 - Jaron Gray (NL) def. Cierra Durham (SL) 8-0
#2 - Eva Clark (NL) def. Macie Finley (SL) 8-0
#3 - Baylie McCreary (NL) def. Tinnley Bowling (SL) 8-0
#4 - Meg Brock (NL) def. Cassi Miles (SL) 8-0
#5 - Erin Cheek (NL) def. Isabella Mills (SL) 8-0
#6 - Charlotte Griffin (NL) def. Emma Singleton (SL) 7-2, (ret. inj.)
Doubles
#1 - Clark/McCreary (NL) def. Finley/Bowling (SL) 8-1
#2 - Brock/Molly Hamm (NL) def. Durham/Miles (SL) 8-1
#3 - Griffin/Lorin Sasser (NL) def. Brooklyn Clontz/Ryan Allen (SL) 8-0
Extra matches
Jayci Phelps (NL) def. Brandy Clontz (SL) 6-3
Emma Bronnert (SL) def. Areej Ali (NL) 6-0
Rilyn Gray/Brooklyn Hubbard (NL) def. Kaylee Smith/Megan Smith (SL) 8-3
Bree Edwards/Eman Neeraj (NL) def. Kim Nguyen/Jade Smith (SL) 6-0
Taylor Vaughn/Alyssa Lowe (NL) def. Kim Nguyen/Jade Smith (SL) 6-3
Boys
North Laurel 5, South Laurel 4
Singles
#1 - Will Wagers (SL) def. Mahir Neeraj (NL) 6-4, 6-3
#2 - Zaid Salim (NL) def. Josh Collins (SL) 8-1
#3 - Will Walton (NL) def. Keston Kemper (SL) 8-3
#4 - Lucas Ball (NL) def. Jacob Parman (SL) 9-7
#5 - Jasper Jones (NL) def. Luke Johnson (SL) 8-2
#6 - Derek Vaughn (NL) def. Luke Brown (SL) 8-1
Doubles
#1 - Parman/Johnson (SL) def. Ball/Vaughn (NL) 6-3, 7-5
#2 - Wagers/Collins (SL) def. Walton/Jones (NL) 8-5
#3 - Kemper/Brown (SL) def. Colton Cunagin/Haani Khan (NL) 6-3
Extra matches
Finn McArdle/Jackson Gilbert (NL) def. Parker Huffman/Tate Combs (SL) 4-2
Caleb McCreary/Aditya Gupta (NL) def. Eli Buckles/Rhys England (SL) 4-1
Buckles/England (SL) def. Ethan Carter/Austin Van (NL) 4-2
Tate Combs (SL) def. Joe Clay Durham (NL) 3-1
Andrew Hostetler (SL) def. Ridge Parker (NL) 4-0
