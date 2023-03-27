LONDON — North Laurel’s boys and girls tennis teams picked up two wins with the Jaguars defeating Barbourville in match play, 9-0, while also cruising past Oneida Baptist, 8-1.
The Jaguars handed Barbourville an 8-1 loss to improve to 2-0 while the Lady Jaguars remained unbeaten at 2-0 with a 6-3 win over The Lady Tigers.
“The boys and girls both got off to good starts with wins over Oneida and Barbourville,” North Laurel coach Bobby Smith said. “The Barbourville match is always a special match having former Jag Gavin Gray return as head coach. Even more so when you add in that Hasan Salim, a former doubles partner of Gavin's, is my assistant boys coach this year. Really proud of these two and the young men they have become.
“Eva and Sarah are two of the top players in the region, and it went down to the wire,” he added. “Sarah got up an early break in the first set and that was the difference. But Eva came back and played really well to take the second set. Came up just short in the superbreaker — could have gone either way.
“Happy for Lyla, Mikaela, and Marlie being brand new players who contributed to wins with Lyla and Brooke winning at No. 3 doubles vs. Oneida and Mikaela and Marlie winning at No. 3 doubles vs. Barbourville,” Smith continued. “On the boys side, pleased to see Colton, Jackson and Finn get off to good starts playing in the regular lineup. We've got a few others contending for playing time at the bottom of our lineup, and that will hopefully be a strength as the season progresses.”
Girls
North Laurel 6, Barbourville 3
Singles
1. Eva Clark (NL) lost to Sarah Smith (B), 3-6, 6-2, 0-1 (8)
2. Charlotte Griffin (NL) def. Ada Valentine (B), 6-2, 6-2
3. Erin Cheek (NL) def. Reece Corey (B), 8-1
4. Meg Brock (NL) def. Rilyn Gray (B), 8-1
5. Molly Hamm (NL) def. Regan Messer (B), 8-3
6. Taylor Vaughn (NL) lost to Macie Bingham (B), 8-1
Doubles
1. Cheek/Brock (NL) def. Corey/Gray (B), 6-1, 6-2
2. Lyla Durham/Brooke Hubbard (NL) lost to Messer/Bingham (B), 8-6
3. Mikaela Moore/Marlie McDaniel (NL) def. Jacey Boles/Quinlyn Chrisco (B), 6-1
Boys
Singles
North Laurel 9, Barbourville 0
1. Zaid Salim (NL) def. Jojo Gambrel (B), 8-1
2. Jasper Jones (NL) def. Jake Mayne (B), 8-4
3. Derek Vaughn (NL) def. Larry Israel (B), 8-0
4. Colton Cunagin (NL) def. Tegan Brock (B), 8-0
5. Jackson Gilbert (NL) def. Peyton Baker (B), 8-0
6. Finn McArdle (NL) def. Rodney Warren (B), 8-0
Doubles
1. Jones/Vaughn (NL) def. Gambrel/Mayne (B), 6-0, 6-3
2. Cunagin/McArdle (NL) def. Israel/Brock (B), 8-0
3. Joe Clay Durham/Ethan Carter (NL) def. Baker/Warren (B), 8-2
Girls
North Laurel 8, Oneida Baptist 1
Singles
1. Eva Clark (NL) def. Jehee Yang (OB), 6-0, 6-0
2. Charlotte Griffin (NL) def. Petos Chongprasertsak (OB), 8-2
3. Erin Cheek (NL) def. Alexis Bowling (OB), 8-0
4. Meg Brock (NL) def. Grace Suplang (OB), 8-2
5. Molly Hamm (NL) def. Christina Laud-Hammond (OB), 8-4
6. Jayci Phelps (NL) def. Wawa Prommanok (OB), 8-0
Doubles
1. Brock/Hamm (NL) lost to Yang/Chongprasertsak (OB), 3-6, 6-2, 0-1 (8)
2. Cheek/Phelps (NL) def. Prommanok/Laud-Hammond (O), 7-6 (5)
Boys
North Laurel 8, Oneida Baptist 1
Singles
1. Zaid Salim (NL) lost to Sam Cho (OB), 2-6, 3-6
2. Jasper Jones (NL) def. Alex Gritton (OB), 8-1
3. Derek Vaughn (NL) def. Jack Kim (OB), 8-2
4. Colton Cunagin (NL) def. Caleb Monday (OB), 8-2
5. Jackson Gilbert (NL) def. Jonathan Fan (OB), 8-1
6. Finn McArdle (NL) def. Jason Fann (OB), 8-4
Doubles
1. Jones/Vaughn (NL) def. Cho/Gritton (OB), 6-3, 6-3
2. Cunagin/McArdle (NL) def. Israel/Brock (OB), 8-0
3. Joe Clay Durham/Ethan Carter (NL) def. Fan/Fan (OB), 8-5
