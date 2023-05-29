LEXINGTON — North Laurel coach Bobbie Smith is excited to see his players compete in this week's KHSAA Boys and Girls State Tennis Tournaments.
The team is well-represented with singles player Eva Clark, and doubles duos Meg Brock/Molly Hamm and Jasper Jones/Derek Vaughn.
Clark, who will be playing in her third state tournament, will face Corbin's Kaiden Walden in the first round on Tuesday at 8 a.m.
Smith is pleased with Clark's performance, saying, “She played well in the regional tournament and is striking the ball well heading into state.”
Brock and Hamm will participate in doubles play against Abby McClellan and Addison Littlefield in the first round on Tuesday at 10:15 a.m.
Vaughn and Jones will compete in boys doubles action against Lafayette's Zachary Thompson and Charlie Mooney at 9:30 a.m.
“I’m proud of all five players and their hard work throughout the season,” Smith said.
Although the superbreakers were not kind to either doubles team during regionals, according to Smith, he believes, “They had their moments when they were being aggressive and playing well.”
Brock and Hamm are making their second trip to state, while Jones is also making his second appearance, and Vaughn his first.
Smith is happy for his players and looks forward to a great trip in Lexington.
