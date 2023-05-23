CORBIN — North Laurel tennis will be represented well next week with singles player Eva Clark, and doubles duos Meg Brock/Molly Hamm, and Jasper Jones/Derek Vaughn advancing to state tournament play after their impressive runs during this past week’s 13th Region Tennis Tournament.
Clark advanced to Monday’s singles regional title match before falling to Corbin’s Lindsay Jones, 6-4, 6-2.
Clark posted an impressive 3-1 mark during the regional tournament.
Brock and Hamm reached the semifinals of the girls tournament before falling to Corbin’s Allison Lundy and Abby Lunsford in a three-set thriller, 6-4, 2-6, 3-10.
Jones and Vaughn reached the semifinals of the boys tournament before dropping a three-set heartbreaker to Corbin’s Ben Mynatt and Jacob Frazier, 2-6, 6-3, 8-10.
North Laurel Girls Singles Results
Eva Clark
First Round
Received first round bye
Second Round
Defeated Emma Singleton (SL), 6-0, 6-0
Quarterfinals
Defeated Leonie Bonsiep (WC), 6-0, 6-1
Semifinals
Defeated Kaiden Walden (C), 7-6(1), 6-0
Charlotte Griffin
First Round
Defeated Hanna Pace (H), 6-0, 6-0
Second Round
Lost to Lindsay Jones (C), 6-0, 6-1
North Laurel Girls Doubles Results
Meg Brock/Molly Hamm
First Round
Received first round bye
Second Round
Defeated Adams/Hinkle (CC), 6-0, 6-0
Quarterfinals
Defeated Bingham/Messer (B), 6-2, 6-2
Semifinals
Lost to Lunsford/Lundy (C), 6-4, 2-6, 3-10
North Laurel Boys Single Results
Jackson Gilbert
First Round
Defeated Tristan Burgan (H), 6-0, 6-0
Second Round
Lost to Samuel Cho (OBI), 6-4, 6-2
Zaid Salim
First Round
Defeated Lucas Green (P), 6-0, 6-0
Second Round
Defeated Larry Israel (B), 6-0, 6-0
Quarterfinals
Lost to Will Wagers (SL), 6-0, 6-0
North Laurel Boys Doubles Results
Jasper Jones/Derek Vaughn
First Round
Received first round bye
Second Round
Defeated Evans/Russell (W), 6-0, 6-0
Quarterfinals
Defeated Fields/Higgins (CC), 6-0, 6-0
Semifinals
Lost to Mynatt/Frazier (C), 2-6, 6-3, 8-10
Finn McArdle/Colton Cunagin
First Round
Received first round bye
Second Round
Lost to Finley/Coots (CC), 6-0, 1-6, 5-10
