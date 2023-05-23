CORBIN — North Laurel tennis will be represented well next week with singles player Eva Clark, and doubles duos Meg Brock/Molly Hamm, and Jasper Jones/Derek Vaughn advancing to state tournament play after their impressive runs during this past week’s 13th Region Tennis Tournament.

Clark advanced to Monday’s singles regional title match before falling to Corbin’s Lindsay Jones, 6-4, 6-2.

Clark posted an impressive 3-1 mark during the regional tournament.

Brock and Hamm reached the semifinals of the girls tournament before falling to Corbin’s Allison Lundy and Abby Lunsford in a three-set thriller, 6-4, 2-6, 3-10.

Jones and Vaughn reached the semifinals of the boys tournament before dropping a three-set heartbreaker to Corbin’s Ben Mynatt and Jacob Frazier, 2-6, 6-3, 8-10.

North Laurel Girls Singles Results

Eva Clark

First Round

Received first round bye

Second Round

Defeated Emma Singleton (SL), 6-0, 6-0

Quarterfinals

Defeated Leonie Bonsiep (WC), 6-0, 6-1

Semifinals

Defeated Kaiden Walden (C), 7-6(1), 6-0

Charlotte Griffin

First Round

Defeated Hanna Pace (H), 6-0, 6-0

Second Round

Lost to Lindsay Jones (C), 6-0, 6-1

North Laurel Girls Doubles Results

Meg Brock/Molly Hamm

First Round

Received first round bye

Second Round

Defeated Adams/Hinkle (CC), 6-0, 6-0

Quarterfinals

Defeated Bingham/Messer (B), 6-2, 6-2

Semifinals

Lost to Lunsford/Lundy (C), 6-4, 2-6, 3-10

North Laurel Boys Single Results

Jackson Gilbert

First Round

Defeated Tristan Burgan (H), 6-0, 6-0

Second Round

Lost to Samuel Cho (OBI), 6-4, 6-2

Zaid Salim

First Round

Defeated Lucas Green (P), 6-0, 6-0

Second Round

Defeated Larry Israel (B), 6-0, 6-0

Quarterfinals

Lost to Will Wagers (SL), 6-0, 6-0

North Laurel Boys Doubles Results

Jasper Jones/Derek Vaughn

First Round

Received first round bye

Second Round

Defeated Evans/Russell (W), 6-0, 6-0

Quarterfinals

Defeated Fields/Higgins (CC), 6-0, 6-0

Semifinals

Lost to Mynatt/Frazier (C), 2-6, 6-3, 8-10

Finn McArdle/Colton Cunagin

First Round

Received first round bye

Second Round

Lost to Finley/Coots (CC), 6-0, 1-6, 5-10

