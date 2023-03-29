LONDON — North Laurel’s boys and girls tennis teams kept their records perfect after picking up wins over Clay County. The Lady Jaguars came away with a 7-2 match play victory while the Jaguars won easily, 9-0.

Girls — North Laurel 7, Clay County 2

Singles

1. Eva Clark (NL) def. Ella Rader (C), 6-3, 6-2

2. Charlotte Griffin (NL) lost to Rachel Davidson (C), 1-6, 6-4, 0-1 (9)

3. Brooke Hubbard (NL) def. Shelby Jarvis (C), 8-4

4. Mikaela Moore (NL) lost to Sophie Adams (C), 8-4

5. Lyla Durham (NL) def. Amanda Hinkle (C), 8-0

6. Marlie McDaniel (NL) def. Izzy Turner (C), 8-1

Doubles

1. Hamm/Brock (NL) def. Rader/Davidson (C), 6-1, 6-4

2. Cheek/Phelps (NL) def. Adams/Hinkle (C), 8-1

3. Begley/Hildebrand (NL) def. Turner/Lipps (C), 8-1

Boys — North Laurel 9, Clay County 0

Singles

1. Zaid Salim (NL) def. Jace Jackson (C), 6-4, 6-2

2. Jasper Jones (NL) def. Eric Coots (C), 8-0

3. Derek Vaughn (NL) def. Nathan Higgins (C), 8-1

4. Jackson Gilbert (NL) def. Jack Finley (C), 8-1

5. Caleb McCreary (NL) def. Luke Higgins (C), 8-1

6. Austin Van (NL) def. Sam Fields (C), 8-6

Doubles

1. Jones/Vaughn (NL) def. Jackson/Finley (C), 8-4

2. Cunagin/McArdle (NL) def. Fields/Coots (C), 8-4

3. Joe Clay Durham/Ethan Carter (NL) def. Taylor/Coots (C), 8-3

