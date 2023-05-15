LONDON — North Laurel made it a clean sweep in tennis action against Harlan County by winning both the boys and girls matches.

The Jaguars won their match, 9-0, while the Lady Jaguars picked up a 9-1 win over the Lady Black Bears.

Boys

North Laurel 9, Harlan County 0

Singles

1. Jackson Gilbert (NL) def. Caylan Neely (HC), 8-2

2. Zaid Salim (NL) def. Elijah Moore (HC), 8-1

3. Colton Cunagin (NL) def. Josh Stewart (HC), 8-6

4. Finn McArdle (NL) def. Connor Cress (HC), 8-0

5. Caleb McCreary (NL) def. Braden Engle (HC), 8-1

6. Austin Van (NL) def. Billy Ball (HC), 8-1

Doubles

1. Jasper Jones/Derek Vaughn (NL) def. Neely/Stewart (HC), 8-1

2. Cunagin/McArdue (NL) def. Moore/Engle (HC), 8-3

3. Ethan Carter/Joe Clay Durham (NL) def. Cress/Ball (HC), 8-0

Girls

North Laurel 8, Harlan County 1

1. Eva Clark (NL) def. Lindsay Hall (HC), 8-0

2. Charlotte Griffin (NL) lost to Kalista Dawn (HC), 8-0

3. Erin Cheek (NL) def. Abigail Gaw (HC), 8-0

4. Jayce Phelps (NL) def. Laura Ball (HC), 8-0

5. Brooke Hubbard (NL) def. Kaitlyn Daniels (HC), 8-3

6. Mikaela Moore (NL) def. Bailee Jones (HC), 8-0

Doubles

1. Meg Brock/Molly Hamm (NL) def. Hall/Gaw (HC), 6-3, 7-5

2. Cheek/Phelps (NL) def. Dawn/Ball (HC), 8-2

3. Marlie McDaniel/Lyla Durham (NL) def. Day/Daniels (HC), 8-5

