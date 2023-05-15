LONDON — North Laurel made it a clean sweep in tennis action against Harlan County by winning both the boys and girls matches.
The Jaguars won their match, 9-0, while the Lady Jaguars picked up a 9-1 win over the Lady Black Bears.
Boys
North Laurel 9, Harlan County 0
Singles
1. Jackson Gilbert (NL) def. Caylan Neely (HC), 8-2
2. Zaid Salim (NL) def. Elijah Moore (HC), 8-1
3. Colton Cunagin (NL) def. Josh Stewart (HC), 8-6
4. Finn McArdle (NL) def. Connor Cress (HC), 8-0
5. Caleb McCreary (NL) def. Braden Engle (HC), 8-1
6. Austin Van (NL) def. Billy Ball (HC), 8-1
Doubles
1. Jasper Jones/Derek Vaughn (NL) def. Neely/Stewart (HC), 8-1
2. Cunagin/McArdue (NL) def. Moore/Engle (HC), 8-3
3. Ethan Carter/Joe Clay Durham (NL) def. Cress/Ball (HC), 8-0
Girls
North Laurel 8, Harlan County 1
1. Eva Clark (NL) def. Lindsay Hall (HC), 8-0
2. Charlotte Griffin (NL) lost to Kalista Dawn (HC), 8-0
3. Erin Cheek (NL) def. Abigail Gaw (HC), 8-0
4. Jayce Phelps (NL) def. Laura Ball (HC), 8-0
5. Brooke Hubbard (NL) def. Kaitlyn Daniels (HC), 8-3
6. Mikaela Moore (NL) def. Bailee Jones (HC), 8-0
Doubles
1. Meg Brock/Molly Hamm (NL) def. Hall/Gaw (HC), 6-3, 7-5
2. Cheek/Phelps (NL) def. Dawn/Ball (HC), 8-2
3. Marlie McDaniel/Lyla Durham (NL) def. Day/Daniels (HC), 8-5
