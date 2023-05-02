LONDON — North Laurel’s boys and girls tennis teams continue to fine tune their skills with postseason play right around the corner.
Both teams picked up two wins this week with victories over Barbourville and Knox Central.
Girls
North Laurel 8, Barbourville 1
1. Eva Clark (NL) def. Sarah Smith (B), 6-0, 6-0
2. Charlotte Griffin (NL) def. Ada Valentine (B), 8-4
3. Molly Hamm (NL) def. Reece Carey (B), 8-0
4. Brooke Hubbard (NL) lost to Rilyn Gray (B), 8-5
5. Marlie McDaniel (NL) def. Regan Messer (B), 8-1
6. Mikaela Moore (NL) def. Emily Bingham (B), 8-4
Doubles
1. Erin Cheek/Hamm (NL) def. Valentine/Messer (B), 6-1, 6-1
2. Meg Brock/Jayci Phelps (NL) def. Carey/Gray (B), 8-2
3. McDaniel/Lylah Durham (NL) def. Brock/Bales (B), 8-1
Boys
North Laurel 8, Barbourville 1
1. Jackson Gilbert (NL) def. Jojo Gambrel (B), 8-2
2. Zaid Salim (NL) def. Jake Mayne (B), 8-2
3. Caleb McCreary (NL) def. Nate Popejoy (B), 8-0
4. Austin Van (NL) def. Tegan Brock (B), 8-5
5. Tucker Hamilton (NL) def. Peyton Baker (B), 8-1
6. Cooper McCowan (NL) def. Rodney Warren (B), 8-4
“Eva played her best match of the year against a top player in Sarah,” North Laurel coach Bobby Smith said. “She controlled the match from start to finish and is playing really well right now. Jackson continues to improve with a good win over Jojo, and Zaid did the same with a win over Jake. Also good to see Caleb, Austin, Tucker, and Cooper all picking up wins for us in the singles lineup.”
Girls
Corbin 7, North Laurel 2
Singles
1. Lindsey Jones (C) def. Eva Clark (NL), 6-1, 6-2
2. Kaiden Walden (C) def. Charlotte Griffin (NL), 6-1, 6-0
3. Katie Morton (C) def. Erin Cheek (NL), 8-0
4. Olivia McArthur (C) def. Meg Brock (NL), 8-3
5. MaryAlice McVey (C) lost to Molly Hamm (NL) 9-7
6. Riley Lewis (C) lost to Jayci Phelps (NL), 8-2
Doubles
1. Morton/McAurthur (C) def. Brock/Hamm (NL), 6-3, 6-3
2. Allison Lundy/Abby Lunsford (C) def. Cheek/Phelps (NL), 6-3, 6-2
3. Jones/Walden (C) def. Clark/Griffin (NL), 8-0
Boys
Corbin 8, North Laurel 1
Singles
1. Connor Maguet (C) def. Zaid Salim (NL), 6-0, 6-0
2. Tanner Marcum (C) def. Jackson Gilbert (NL), 6-2, 6-3
3. Nate Hill (C) def. Jasper Jones (NL), 8-3
4. John Ball (C) def. Derek Vaughn (NL), 8-3
5. Sahil Patil (C) def. Colton Cunagin (NL), 9-8
6. Tanner Smallwood (C) def. Finn McArdle (NL), 8-5
Doubles
1. Hill/Ball (C) def. Vaughn/Jones (NL), 6-0, 6-1
2. Ben Mynatt/Jacob Frazier (C) def. Cunagin/McArdle (NL), 6-2, 6-0
3. Connor Middleton/Patil (C) lost to Salim/Gilbert (NL), 9-8
“Lindsay is No. 1 in the region for a reason,” North Laurel coach Bobby Smith said. “She’s a tough customer and she put us in uncomfortable positions tonight. But Eva will come back strong. I also thought Meg and Molly played well overall against the top team in our region in Katie and Olivia. We did some good things and will build off that.
“The boys just lost to a better Corbin team,” he added. “But my boys competed, and I’m proud of that. The highlight was Zaid and Jackson winning a crazy 23-21 tiebreaker.”
Girls
North Laurel 7, Knox Central 2
1. Taylor Payne (KC) def. Charlotte Griffin (NL), 8-4
2. Loretta Mills (KC) lost to Eva Clark (NL), 8-1
3. Sunni Partin (KC) lost to Molly Hamm (NL), 8-5
4. Emma McDonald (KC) def. Brooke Hubbard (NL), 8-6
5. Kristin Smith (KC) lost to Marlie McDaniel (NL), 6-3
6. Amelia Ledford (KC) lost to Lyla Durham (NL), 6-2
Doubles
1. Mills/Partin (KC) lost to Cheek/Phelps (NL), 6-0, 6-4
2. Payne/Singleton (KC) lost to Brock/Hamm (NL), 6-2, 6-0
3. Smith/Mills (KC) lost to McDaniel/Durham (NL), 8-1
Boys
North Laurel 6, Knox Central 3
1. Alex Smith (KC) def. Jackson Gilbert (NL), 8-0
2. Trevor Smith (KC) def. Zaid Salim (NL), 6-2, 6-1
3. Ethan Mills lost to Cunagin Colton (NL), 8-1
4. Hayden Payne (KC) lost to Derek Vaughn (NL), 9-7.
5. Nick Oerkins (KC) lost to Finn McArdle (NL), 8-0
6. Chase Mills lost to Caleb McCreary (NL), 8-0
Doubles
1. A. Smith/Mills (KC) def. Cunagin/McArdle (NL), 9-7
2. Smith/Payne (KC) lost to Jones/Vaughn (NL), 8-6
3. Perkins/Mills def. Ethan Carter and Joe Clay Durham (NL), 8-0
“Erin and Jayci rebounded with an important win in doubles against a quality team in Loretta and Sunni Ann,” North Laurel coach Bobby Smith said. “Meg and Molly played well from start to finish. The bottom of the lineup picked us up again to get the win for the boys.”
