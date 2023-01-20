LONDON — Playing one of the state’s toughest schedules is paying off for Nate Valentine’s North Laurel Jaguars.
After a 9-8 start to the season with losses to some of the best teams in the state and the nation, North Laurel has settled in nicely during 13th Region play.
The Jaguars (11-8) improved to 5-0 against 13th Region opponents, and 4-0 against 49th District opponents after winning in finish fashion against Clay County on Friday with a 94-64 decision.
The win marked North Laurel’s sixth in a row over the Tigers, and the Jaguars margin of victory against 13th Region teams stands at 37.6 points per game.
Senior Reed Sheppard dominated during the 30-point win, scoring 37 points while finishing with nine assists, eight rebounds, and two blocks.
After a slow first quarter that saw North Laurel hold a slim 20-19 edge, the Jaguars caught fire and outscored Clay County, 74-45, the remainder of the game.
Ryan Davidson added 26 points while Colton Rawlings finished with eight points. Chase Keen, Kyler Elza, and Kole Jervis each scored five points apiece while Brody Brock and Gavin Chadwell each finished with four points apiece.
Hayden Harris led Clay County with 32 points while Ethan Jackson finished with 10 points.
North Laurel shot 30-of-52 from the floor, including a 10-of-24 effort from 3-point range. The Jaguars outrebounded the Tigers, 29-25, and forced Clay County into 16 turnovers.
North Laurel outscored the Tigers, 24-2, in points off of turnovers while the Jaguars only turned the ball over three times.
Clay County shot 27-of-55 from the floor, and 7-of-16 from 3-point territory.
North Laurel will be back in action on the road Saturday against Covington Catholic at 7:30 p.m. while the Tigers will host Middlesboro Monday at 6 p.m.
