MOUNT VERNON — North Laurel wrapped up its play in the Rocket Classic by going 2-0 after defeating Owensboro Catholic on Saturday, 50-45.
The Lady Aces (16-5) entered today’s game as the top rated team in the third region, but didn’t have an answer for North Laurel’s Brooke Nichelson, and a stingy Lady Jaguar defense that held Owensboro Catholic 11 points under its season average of 56.9 points per game.
“Sometimes you just have to find a way to win and that’s what my team did today,” North Laurel coach Eddie Mahan said. “We were not as efficient on offense as we needed to be or as focused on defense, but the girls fought hard and got the win. Owensboro Catholic is one of the best-coached teams we will see all year. They play so well together. Any mistake we made, they would take advantage of.”
Nichelson led North Laurel (17-4), who has now won six games in a row, in scoring with 16 points while Jaelyn Black, and Bella Sizemore each scored eight points apiece. Emily Sizemore tossed in seven points while Chloe McKnight (six points), and Mariella Claybrook (two points) followed.
“Brooke Nichelson stepped up big with numerous big shots and great drives to the basket,” Mahan said. “You are seeing her do things that last year she did not have the confidence to do. When she adds understanding of time and possession to it you will have an unstoppable player on both ends of the floor.
“Emily Sizemore showed in the last 14 hours just what great players to do,” he added. “Last night, we needed her to score and rebound and she gave us 31 and 10, but then tonight, we needed her to facilitate and she provided. She always gives our team exactly what we need.
“They were double- and triple-teaming Chloe McKnight, so Bella Sizemore and Jaelyn Black played off of her and stepped up with some big threes at the right time,” Mahan continued. “Overall, it takes a grit to win games against good teams and all of my girls showed that today.”
The Lady Jaguars managed to build early leads of 14-13, and 28-23 at the end of the first, and second quarters, respectively before the Lady Aces cut their deficit to 39-37 heading into the fourth quarter.
Bella Sizemore came up clutch in the final period of play by hitting a 3-pointer while also knocking down two free throws. Nichelson also hit a big 3–pointer during the fourth quarter as well, allowing the Lady Jaguars to pull away.
North Laurel will be back in action Monday on the road against Somerset. The game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. start.
