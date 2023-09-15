LONDON — North Laurel is taking advantage of its off week to reflect on its performance during the first four weeks of the season while focusing on areas of improvement as well.
With a current record of 2-2, Jaguar coach Jason Chappell remains optimistic about his team’s potential heading into district play next week.
“Our confidence has never been shaken,” he said. “Our kids are mature enough to know that we have competed with some of the best in the state during the early part of this season. We were glad to win this week, obviously, but we are still doing our best to use every game, practice, and rep to improve who we are.
“I knew we had the capabilities to be a really good football team,” he added. “I believe that we are competing at a high level, and I know our kids are going to continue to work.”
A major strong point so far this season has been North Laurel’s play on the defensive side of the ball. The Jaguars are allowing only 11 points per game.
“Our kids have competed and played really good football,” Chappell said. “We have been very physical at the point of attack and have been able to stay fairly simple with our scheme so that kids can play fast. Cooper Robinson and Jude McWhorter have been phenomenal at safety.”
On the flip side, one of North Laurel’s concerns heading into district play is the play of its offensive attack.
The Jaguars have struggled finding the end zone, scoring only 46 points this season.
“On offense, I do believe that we have the pieces to be really good,” Chappell said. “Some of it is probably my fault for trying to do too much, but our kids are really working hard to get better.”
With district play kicking off next week, Chappell likes his team’s chances of continuing to be successful.
“We have a good football team,” he said. “These guys have won a lot of football games, and they believe they can compete at the highest levels.”
He also acknowledged the importance of the off week in allowing the team to focus on themselves and make necessary improvements.
“We are fairly healthy this week, and we see our first district game as a big one for us, so having an extra week off probably comes at a good time.”
The Jaguars will look to start district play on a high note next Friday on the road against Southwestern, a team North Laurel has lost four consecutive games to.
“I think it always helps to have more time and maybe get to see them in person,” Chappell said. “Pulaski Southwestern is really good because they are extremely well-coached and very physical on both sides of the ball. Our kids will be prepared and excited to play.”
