WILLIAMSBURG — North Laurel High School captured the 13th Region Freshman Tournament championship with a convincing 72-38 win over Bell County.
The Jaguars took control early and never looked back while cruising to the easy 34-point victory.
North Laurel led 27-4 at the end of the first quarter as Kaiden McQueen scored 12 points while Reece Davidson added seven points, and Jordan Rawlings tallied six points.
The Jaguars’ lead grew to 42-17 by halftime as Cooper Elza scored six points during the second quarter while Joseph Smith added five points.
Cody Messer’s squad outscored the Bobcats, 30-21, in the second half.
McQueen and Davidson each scored 20 points apiece for North Laurel while Rawlings scored 12 points, and Elza finished with 11 points. Smith totaled seven points while Carter Kelley added two points.
Jaxon Thomas led Bell County with 19 points.
