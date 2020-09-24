MONTICELLO — The North Laurel boys and girls cross country teams continue to shine after turning in impressive results from this past weekend’s Wayne County Invitational.
The Jaguars finished second with 71 points while North Laurel had two runners place in the top 10 with Cole Osborne finishing eighth while Justin Sparkman placing ninth.
The Lady Jaguars tied with Southwestern for second place with both teams garnering 68 points apiece. North Laurel’s Lauren Crouch turned in a second-place effort while Olivia Rudder finished in 10th place.
Boys Results
1. Corbin 28; 2. North Laurel 71; 3. Southwestern 99; 4. Bell County 100; 5. Harlan County 105; 6. Pulaski County 147; 7. Lynn Camp 181; 8. McCreary Central 192.
North Laurel
18:05.45 Cole Osborne 8th
18:17.37 Justin Sparkman 9th
19:14.94 Alex Garcia 13th
19:18.65 Aspen Sizemore 16th
20:22.07 Jace King 31st
20:41.80 Peyton Roundtree 37th
20:44.98 Tommy Monhollen 39th
20:57.72 Colton Nantz 41st
21:37.60 Cam Kelley 46th
Girls Results
1. Corbin 58; 2. Southwestern 68; 2. North Laurel 68; 4. Pulaski County 84; 5. Harlan County 131; 6. Williamsburg 135; 7. Lynn Camp 154.
North Laurel
21:38.31 Lauren Crouch 2nd
22:42.82 Olivia Rudder 10th
23:46.04 Taylor Allen 12th
24:34.58 Meg Anderson 20th
25:16.39 Kennedy Sizemore 27th
31:58.32 Rehiannian Collins 58th
