MONTICELLO — The North Laurel boys and girls cross country teams continue to shine after turning in impressive results from this past weekend’s Wayne County Invitational.

The Jaguars finished second with 71 points while North Laurel had two runners place in the top 10 with Cole Osborne finishing eighth while Justin Sparkman placing ninth.

The Lady Jaguars tied with Southwestern for second place with both teams garnering 68 points apiece. North Laurel’s Lauren Crouch turned in a second-place effort while Olivia Rudder finished in 10th place.

Boys Results

1. Corbin 28; 2. North Laurel 71; 3. Southwestern 99; 4. Bell County 100; 5. Harlan County 105; 6. Pulaski County 147; 7. Lynn Camp 181; 8. McCreary Central 192.

North Laurel

18:05.45 Cole Osborne 8th

18:17.37 Justin Sparkman 9th

19:14.94 Alex Garcia 13th

19:18.65 Aspen Sizemore 16th

20:22.07 Jace King 31st

20:41.80 Peyton Roundtree 37th

20:44.98 Tommy Monhollen 39th

20:57.72 Colton Nantz 41st

21:37.60 Cam Kelley 46th

Girls Results

1. Corbin 58; 2. Southwestern 68; 2. North Laurel 68; 4. Pulaski County 84; 5. Harlan County 131; 6. Williamsburg 135; 7. Lynn Camp 154.

North Laurel

21:38.31 Lauren Crouch 2nd

22:42.82 Olivia Rudder 10th

23:46.04 Taylor Allen 12th

24:34.58 Meg Anderson 20th

25:16.39 Kennedy Sizemore 27th

31:58.32 Rehiannian Collins 58th

