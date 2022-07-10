HARLAN — North Laurel’s run for District 4’s 10-year-old title came to an end on Sunday after falling to Hazard-Perry, 5-0.
The two teams had to wait out rain delays for four straight days before finally hitting the field.
Hazard-Perry broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the fourth inning with three runs while adding two insurance runs in the fifth inning to secure the win.
North Laurel managed three hits in the loss and committed two errors defensively.
Kolton Hampton, Mason Minor, and Enrique Campos each delivered a hit in the loss for North Laurel.
Brody Burgess pitched five innings, allowing seven hits, and three earned runs while striking out six batters.
North Laurel finished All-Star play with a 4-2 record.
