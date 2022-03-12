1

North Laurel Middle School’s Addison Metcalf captured the 2022 KY NASP Middle School State Championship along with Hebron Middle School’s Natalie Hibbard. Both archers shot a 292 while finishing with 22 tens. | Photo Submitted

