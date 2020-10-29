LONDON — North Laurel senior Meg Anderson was named by the Kentucky Girls High School Soccer Coaches Association as the 13th Region Player of the Year on Sunday.
Anderson has helped guide the Lady Jaguars to an impressive 15-0 record this season along with a 49th District championship, a 13th Region championship, and an appearance in the KHSAA Girls Soccer State Tournament’s Final Four.
She currently has 12 goals and 13 assists this season.
Listed below are the First and Second All-Region Teams:
First Team All-Region:
1. Meg Anderson – North Laurel
2. Olivia Rudder – North Laurel
3. Reis Anderson – Whitley County
4. Clara Finneseth – Corbin
5. Madison Dagley – North Laurel
6. Lindsay Cox – South Laurel
7. Grace Gibson – Corbin
8. Maddi Mastin – North Laurel
9. Taylor Payne – Knox Central
10. Chelsey Logan – Whitley County
11. Ashlyn Davis – South Laurel
GK: Patton Chandler – Corbin
Second Team All-Region: (listed alphabetically, no particular order)
1. Kaylee Aslinger – Whitley County
2. Belle Dotson – South Laurel
3. Kyla Heuser – South Laurel
4. Natalie Hoskins – North Laurel
5. Allison Jackson – Whitley County
6. Lucy Jackson – Knox Central
7. Olivia Jones – Corbin
8. Makayla Mastin – North Laurel
9. Ella Rison – South Laurel
10. Meghan Steely – Whitley County
11. Kaiden Walden – Corbin
GK: Madison Patterson – Whitley County
