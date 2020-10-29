13TH REGION'S BEST: <span>North Laurel's Meg Anderson named Kentucky Girls High School Soccer Coaches Association 13th Region POY</span>

North Laurel senior Meg Anderson was named by the Kentucky Girls High School Soccer Coaches Association as the 13th Region Player of the Year on Sunday. | Photo by Les Dixon

 LES DIXON

LONDON — North Laurel senior Meg Anderson was named by the Kentucky Girls High School Soccer Coaches Association as the 13th Region Player of the Year on Sunday.

Anderson has helped guide the Lady Jaguars to an impressive 15-0 record this season along with a 49th District championship, a 13th Region championship, and an appearance in the KHSAA Girls Soccer State Tournament’s Final Four.

She currently has 12 goals and 13 assists this season.

Listed below are the First and Second All-Region Teams:

2020 13th Region Player of the Year:

Meg Anderson

First Team All-Region:

1. Meg Anderson – North Laurel

2. Olivia Rudder – North Laurel

3. Reis Anderson – Whitley County

4. Clara Finneseth – Corbin

5. Madison Dagley – North Laurel

6. Lindsay Cox – South Laurel

7. Grace Gibson – Corbin

8. Maddi Mastin – North Laurel

9. Taylor Payne – Knox Central

10. Chelsey Logan – Whitley County

11. Ashlyn Davis – South Laurel

GK: Patton Chandler – Corbin

Second Team All-Region: (listed alphabetically, no particular order)

1. Kaylee Aslinger – Whitley County

2. Belle Dotson – South Laurel

3. Kyla Heuser – South Laurel

4. Natalie Hoskins – North Laurel

5. Allison Jackson – Whitley County

6. Lucy Jackson – Knox Central

7. Olivia Jones – Corbin

8. Makayla Mastin – North Laurel

9. Ella Rison – South Laurel

10. Meghan Steely – Whitley County

11. Kaiden Walden – Corbin

GK: Madison Patterson – Whitley County

