WILLIAMSBURG — With both of their games canceled on Friday, Whitley County coach Angela Singleton reached out to North Laurel coach Chris Edwards to see if his team wanted to play, and he obliged, allowing both teams to gauge themselves against solid competition before spring break play begins.
North Laurel powered its way past the red-hot Lady Colonels, using a 10-run first inning and a nine-run fifth inning to knock off Whitley County, 25-6.
The Lady Jaguars finished with 10 hits while recording eight walks in the 19-run win.
“It was a really good win for us. First off, thanks to Coach Singleton and her staff. We both had games canceled today and she reached out and invited us to come down and play. We certainly appreciated the call,” North Laurel coach Chris Edwards said. “Whitley is a good team and they’ve got some girls that can hit it. Whitley had won a bunch of games in a row and was averaging 15 runs over that span. I thought we pitched pretty well and they still got nine hits.”
North Laurel’s Emily Sizemore connected with a home run and finished with four RBI and two hits while Saige McClure also connected with a home run while finishing with a hit and five RBI.
“We hit the ball well tonight,” Edwards said. “We had a couple of home runs and several balls in the gap. We ran the bases very well tonight too. We did a lot of things well offensively. A couple of mistakes tonight in the field so We still have some things to work on.
“This was a good win in the region for us,” he added. “I'm proud of the way my girls have bounced back after a couple of tough games that didn’t go our way. They’ve come to work every day and we are finally getting almost everyone healthy. We hope to take this momentum we’ve built to Florida this week.”
Jaycie Monhollen delivered another home run while finishing with two hits, three RBI, and one run scored for the Lady Colonels. Amber Brown had two hits, one RBI, and one run scored while Charley Chaney finished with two hits and two runs scored.
Hallie Proffitt picked up the win for the Lady Jaguars. She pitched four innings, allowing 10 hits and four earned runs while striking out six batters. Bailee Root pitched a scoreless fifth inning by striking out the side.
