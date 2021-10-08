BOWLING GREEN — Corbin’s Eli Fischer and North Laurel’s Lucas Binder participated in first round action of 2021 Leachman•Buick•GMC•Cadillac/KHSAA State Boys’ Golf Championship on Friday with both players turning in stellar efforts.
Fischer turned in a six-over 78 which was good enough for a 41st place (tied) effort during the first day while Binder shot a 12-over 84 which placed him tied for 83rd place.
Fischer shot a 43 on the front nine but turned in a solid 35 on the back nine. Binder finished with a 43 on the front nine and turned in a 41 on the back nine.
