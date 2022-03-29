1

North Laurel’s Blaine Smith and Meguire Day punched their ticket for the Nationals this summer after placing 16th with a total catch of 9.2 pounds during this past weekend’s Kentucky State Student Angler Federation State Championship on Lake Cumberland. The Nationals will take place this summer from June 22 through June 25, on Lake Pickwick and Wilson Lake in Florence, Ala. | Photo Submitted

