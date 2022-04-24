HARLAN —North Laurel continued its impressive track and field season on Friday by turning impressive efforts in both the boys’ and girls’ Harlan County All-Comers Meet.

The Jaguars placed second overall with 112 points while garnering four first-place efforts while the Lady Jaguars turned in a second-place effort with 130 points while turning in give first-place finishes.

South Laurel’s boys’ team finished sixth (21 points) and collected a first-place effort while the Lady Cardinals turned in a third-place effort with 71 points while finishing with two first-place efforts.

For top five boys’ and girls’ individual results, please see below:

Harlan All-Comers Meet

Girls’ Team Results

1. Harlan County 175, 2. North Laurel 130, 3. South Laurel 71, 4. Knox Central 54, 5. Whitley County 42, 6. Red Bird 24, 7. Pineville 14, 8. Letcher County Central 7.

Individual Girls’ Scores

Top 5 Finishes Only

North Laurel

400 METER DASH

1:07.04 Hailie Valentine 1st

1:08.25 Belle Chappell 2nd

800 METER RUN

2:30.89 Taylor Allen 1st

2:39.88 McKinley Mastin 3rd

2:46.09 Riley Vickers 4th

1600 METER RUN

5:37.02 Taylor Allen 1st

6:05.90 Riley Vickers 3rd

6:28.25 Sienna Sizemore 4th

3200 METER RUN

13:45.74 McKinley Mastin 2nd

14:05.48 Sienna Sizemore 3rd

100 METER HURDLES

22.03 Rosalyn Valentine 5th

4X200 METER RELAY

2:04.88 Relay Team 3rd

4X400 METER RELAY

4:40.00 Relay Team 1st

4X800 METER RELAY

11:21.77 Relay Team 1st

TRIPLE JUMP

29-1 Hailie Valentine 2nd

POLE VAULT

6-0 Haiden Moses 2nd

DISCUS

82-3 Chelsey Hammons 2nd

72-9 Mea Anderson 3rd

SHOT PUT

28-7.5 Chelsey Hammons 5th

South Laurel

100 METER DASH

13.82 Kyla Hueser 3rd

200 METER DASH

28.88 Autumn Bales 1st

28.91 Kyla Hueser 2nd

29.50 Lindsay Cox 4th

400 METER DASH

1:12.05 Gracie Turner 4th

1:12.88 Kenzie Hubbard 5th

800 METER RUN

2:47.59 Tiffany Greer 5th

4X100 METER RELAY

58.42 Relay Team 3rd 

4X200 METER RELAY

1:54.89 Relay Team 1st

LONG JUMP

14-6.75 Autumn Bales 2nd

TRIPLE JUMP

25-10 Kenzie Hubbard 4th

25-9 Emma Jackson 5th

POLE VAULT

5-6 Emma Jackson 4th

5-0 Kenzie Hubbard 5th

Harlan All-Comers Meet

Boys Team Results

1. Harlan County 224, 2. North Laurel 112, 3. Whitley County 82, 4. Knox Central 41, 5. Letcher County Central 40, 6. South Laurel 21, 7. Pineville 16, 8. Barbourville 11.

Individual Boys’ Scores

Top 5 Finishes Only

North Laurel

400 METER DASH

53.64 Alex Garcia 2nd

56.71 Noah Steely 4th

800 METER RUN

2:09.02 Xander Harris 2nd

2:22.84 Trenton Pool 5th

1600 METER RUN

4:54.41 Josh Hoskins 3rd

3200 METER RUN

11:09.19 Josh Hoskins 2nd

4X100 METER RELAY

48.87 Relay Team 3rd

4X200 METER RELAY

1:40.60 Relay Team 4th

4X400 METER RELAY

3:42.78 Relay Team 2nd

4X800 METER RELAY

8:52.38 Relay Team 1st

TRIPLE JUMP

38-11.5 Alex Garcia 1st

DISCUS

142-10 Luke Robinson 1st

115-3 Connor Sizemore 3rd

103-1 Caleb Middleton 5th

SHOT PUT

42-4 Luke Robinson 1st

40-11.5 Connor Sizemore 2nd

South Laurel

400 METER DASH

52.98 Jeremy Steele 1st

300 METER HURDLES

50.77 Caleb Sturgill 5th

POLE VAULT

7-6 Riley Spitser 5th

SHOT PUT

38-5.5 Logan White 5th

