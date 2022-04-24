HARLAN —North Laurel continued its impressive track and field season on Friday by turning impressive efforts in both the boys’ and girls’ Harlan County All-Comers Meet.
The Jaguars placed second overall with 112 points while garnering four first-place efforts while the Lady Jaguars turned in a second-place effort with 130 points while turning in give first-place finishes.
South Laurel’s boys’ team finished sixth (21 points) and collected a first-place effort while the Lady Cardinals turned in a third-place effort with 71 points while finishing with two first-place efforts.
For top five boys’ and girls’ individual results, please see below:
Harlan All-Comers Meet
Girls’ Team Results
1. Harlan County 175, 2. North Laurel 130, 3. South Laurel 71, 4. Knox Central 54, 5. Whitley County 42, 6. Red Bird 24, 7. Pineville 14, 8. Letcher County Central 7.
Individual Girls’ Scores
Top 5 Finishes Only
North Laurel
400 METER DASH
1:07.04 Hailie Valentine 1st
1:08.25 Belle Chappell 2nd
800 METER RUN
2:30.89 Taylor Allen 1st
2:39.88 McKinley Mastin 3rd
2:46.09 Riley Vickers 4th
1600 METER RUN
5:37.02 Taylor Allen 1st
6:05.90 Riley Vickers 3rd
6:28.25 Sienna Sizemore 4th
3200 METER RUN
13:45.74 McKinley Mastin 2nd
14:05.48 Sienna Sizemore 3rd
100 METER HURDLES
22.03 Rosalyn Valentine 5th
4X200 METER RELAY
2:04.88 Relay Team 3rd
4X400 METER RELAY
4:40.00 Relay Team 1st
4X800 METER RELAY
11:21.77 Relay Team 1st
TRIPLE JUMP
29-1 Hailie Valentine 2nd
POLE VAULT
6-0 Haiden Moses 2nd
DISCUS
82-3 Chelsey Hammons 2nd
72-9 Mea Anderson 3rd
SHOT PUT
28-7.5 Chelsey Hammons 5th
South Laurel
100 METER DASH
13.82 Kyla Hueser 3rd
200 METER DASH
28.88 Autumn Bales 1st
28.91 Kyla Hueser 2nd
29.50 Lindsay Cox 4th
400 METER DASH
1:12.05 Gracie Turner 4th
1:12.88 Kenzie Hubbard 5th
800 METER RUN
2:47.59 Tiffany Greer 5th
4X100 METER RELAY
58.42 Relay Team 3rd
4X200 METER RELAY
1:54.89 Relay Team 1st
LONG JUMP
14-6.75 Autumn Bales 2nd
TRIPLE JUMP
25-10 Kenzie Hubbard 4th
25-9 Emma Jackson 5th
POLE VAULT
5-6 Emma Jackson 4th
5-0 Kenzie Hubbard 5th
Harlan All-Comers Meet
Boys Team Results
1. Harlan County 224, 2. North Laurel 112, 3. Whitley County 82, 4. Knox Central 41, 5. Letcher County Central 40, 6. South Laurel 21, 7. Pineville 16, 8. Barbourville 11.
Individual Boys’ Scores
Top 5 Finishes Only
North Laurel
400 METER DASH
53.64 Alex Garcia 2nd
56.71 Noah Steely 4th
800 METER RUN
2:09.02 Xander Harris 2nd
2:22.84 Trenton Pool 5th
1600 METER RUN
4:54.41 Josh Hoskins 3rd
3200 METER RUN
11:09.19 Josh Hoskins 2nd
4X100 METER RELAY
48.87 Relay Team 3rd
4X200 METER RELAY
1:40.60 Relay Team 4th
4X400 METER RELAY
3:42.78 Relay Team 2nd
4X800 METER RELAY
8:52.38 Relay Team 1st
TRIPLE JUMP
38-11.5 Alex Garcia 1st
DISCUS
142-10 Luke Robinson 1st
115-3 Connor Sizemore 3rd
103-1 Caleb Middleton 5th
SHOT PUT
42-4 Luke Robinson 1st
40-11.5 Connor Sizemore 2nd
South Laurel
400 METER DASH
52.98 Jeremy Steele 1st
300 METER HURDLES
50.77 Caleb Sturgill 5th
POLE VAULT
7-6 Riley Spitser 5th
SHOT PUT
38-5.5 Logan White 5th
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.