WILLIAMSBURG — South Laurel's girls' track and field team, and North Laurel's boys' track and field team turned in identical fourth-place efforts during Friday's Williamsburg All-Comers Meet.

The Lady Cardinals finished with 75 points, and one first-place effort while the Jaguars tallied 47 points and one first-place effort.

South Laurel's boys' team placed fifth with one first-place finish under its belt while the Lady Jaguars garnered 44 points and a first-place finish.

For top five individual results for each boys’ and girls’ team in the Times-Tribune coverage area, please see below:

Williamsburg All-Comers Meet

Girls’ Team Standings

1. Pulaski County 115.50, 2. Leslie County 85, 3. Corbin 77, 4. South Laurel 75, 5. Harlan County 67, 6. Williamsburg 66.50, 7. North Laurel 44 8. Southwestern 31, 9. Knox Central 17.50, 10. Harlan 14, 11. Lynn Camp 12, 12. McCreary Central 10.50, 13. CKY Homeschool 10, 13. Middlesboro 10, 15. Wayne County 9, 15. Whitley County 9, 17. Lee County 5, 17. Jackson County 5.

Individual Girls’ Scores

Top 5 Finishes Only

NOTE: Discus wasn’t recorded on the final official results.

North Laurel

3200 METER RUN

11:45.27 Taylor Allen 1st

TRIPLE JUMP

30-0 Hailey Valentine 5th

4X800 METER RELAY

10:41.04 Taylor Allen, McKinley Mastin, Belle Chappell, and Haiden Moses. 2nd

4X400 METER RELAY

4:38.48 McKinley Mastin, Belle Chappell, Haiden Moses, and Hailey Valentine. 3rd

South Laurel

100 METER DASH

13.30 Gracie Hoskins 2nd

200 METER DASH

27.31 Gracie Hoskins 2nd

28.61 Kyla Hueser 4th

300 METER HURDLES

56.67 Emily Cox 5th

LONG JUMP

14-7 Autumn Bales 2nd

SHOT PUT

31-2 Chloe Powenski 2nd

4X200 METER RELAY

1:53.52 Autumn Bales, Kyla Hueser, Reagan Messer, and Gracie Hoskins. 1st

4X400 METER RELAY

4:31.80 Autumn Bales, Kenzie Hubbard, Reagan Messer, and Gracie Hoskins. 1st

Williamsburg All-Comers Meet

Boys’ Team Standings

1. Corbin 151.50, 2. Harlan County 125, 3. Pulaski County 62.50, 4. North Laurel 47, 5. South Laurel 41, 6. Harlan 37, 7. Southwestern 34, 7. Williamsburg 34, 9. Whitley County 20, 10. McCreary Central 19, 11. Middlesboro 18, 12. Leslie County 13, 13. Barbourville 10, 14. Wayne County 5, 15. Jackson County 3, 16. Knox Central 2, 16. Clay County 2.

Individual Boys’ Scores

Top 5 Finishes Only

NOTE: Discus wasn’t recorded on the final official results.

North Laurel

400 METER DASH

53.63 Alex Garcia 1st

3200 METER RUN

11:06.11 Josh Hoskins 3rd

TRIPLE JUMP

38-10 Alex Garcia 3rd

SHOT PUT

42-9 Luke Robinson 5th

4X800 METER RELAY

8:48.48 Alex Garcia, Josh Hoskins, Xander Harris, and Colton Nantz. 3rd

4x400 METER  RELAY

3:48.41 Alex Garcia, Xander Harris, Jasper Hampton, and Colton Nantz. 2nd

South Laurel

400 METER DASH

53.83 Jeremy Steele 2nd

800 METER RUN

2:00.14 Jacob Tapscott 2nd

1600 METER RUN

4:40.12 Will Stanko 1st

4X800 METER RELAY

8:30.15 Will Stanko, Will McCowan, Josh Fee, and Jacob Tapscott. 2nd

4X400 METER RELAY

3:51.83 Bryce Trosper, Riley Spitser, Will Stanko, and Jacob Tapscott. 4th

