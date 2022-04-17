WILLIAMSBURG — South Laurel's girls' track and field team, and North Laurel's boys' track and field team turned in identical fourth-place efforts during Friday's Williamsburg All-Comers Meet.
The Lady Cardinals finished with 75 points, and one first-place effort while the Jaguars tallied 47 points and one first-place effort.
South Laurel's boys' team placed fifth with one first-place finish under its belt while the Lady Jaguars garnered 44 points and a first-place finish.
For top five individual results for each boys’ and girls’ team in the Times-Tribune coverage area, please see below:
Williamsburg All-Comers Meet
Girls’ Team Standings
1. Pulaski County 115.50, 2. Leslie County 85, 3. Corbin 77, 4. South Laurel 75, 5. Harlan County 67, 6. Williamsburg 66.50, 7. North Laurel 44 8. Southwestern 31, 9. Knox Central 17.50, 10. Harlan 14, 11. Lynn Camp 12, 12. McCreary Central 10.50, 13. CKY Homeschool 10, 13. Middlesboro 10, 15. Wayne County 9, 15. Whitley County 9, 17. Lee County 5, 17. Jackson County 5.
Individual Girls’ Scores
Top 5 Finishes Only
NOTE: Discus wasn’t recorded on the final official results.
North Laurel
3200 METER RUN
11:45.27 Taylor Allen 1st
TRIPLE JUMP
30-0 Hailey Valentine 5th
4X800 METER RELAY
10:41.04 Taylor Allen, McKinley Mastin, Belle Chappell, and Haiden Moses. 2nd
4X400 METER RELAY
4:38.48 McKinley Mastin, Belle Chappell, Haiden Moses, and Hailey Valentine. 3rd
South Laurel
100 METER DASH
13.30 Gracie Hoskins 2nd
200 METER DASH
27.31 Gracie Hoskins 2nd
28.61 Kyla Hueser 4th
300 METER HURDLES
56.67 Emily Cox 5th
LONG JUMP
14-7 Autumn Bales 2nd
SHOT PUT
31-2 Chloe Powenski 2nd
4X200 METER RELAY
1:53.52 Autumn Bales, Kyla Hueser, Reagan Messer, and Gracie Hoskins. 1st
4X400 METER RELAY
4:31.80 Autumn Bales, Kenzie Hubbard, Reagan Messer, and Gracie Hoskins. 1st
Williamsburg All-Comers Meet
Boys’ Team Standings
1. Corbin 151.50, 2. Harlan County 125, 3. Pulaski County 62.50, 4. North Laurel 47, 5. South Laurel 41, 6. Harlan 37, 7. Southwestern 34, 7. Williamsburg 34, 9. Whitley County 20, 10. McCreary Central 19, 11. Middlesboro 18, 12. Leslie County 13, 13. Barbourville 10, 14. Wayne County 5, 15. Jackson County 3, 16. Knox Central 2, 16. Clay County 2.
Individual Boys’ Scores
Top 5 Finishes Only
NOTE: Discus wasn’t recorded on the final official results.
North Laurel
400 METER DASH
53.63 Alex Garcia 1st
3200 METER RUN
11:06.11 Josh Hoskins 3rd
TRIPLE JUMP
38-10 Alex Garcia 3rd
SHOT PUT
42-9 Luke Robinson 5th
4X800 METER RELAY
8:48.48 Alex Garcia, Josh Hoskins, Xander Harris, and Colton Nantz. 3rd
4x400 METER RELAY
3:48.41 Alex Garcia, Xander Harris, Jasper Hampton, and Colton Nantz. 2nd
South Laurel
400 METER DASH
53.83 Jeremy Steele 2nd
800 METER RUN
2:00.14 Jacob Tapscott 2nd
1600 METER RUN
4:40.12 Will Stanko 1st
4X800 METER RELAY
8:30.15 Will Stanko, Will McCowan, Josh Fee, and Jacob Tapscott. 2nd
4X400 METER RELAY
3:51.83 Bryce Trosper, Riley Spitser, Will Stanko, and Jacob Tapscott. 4th
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.