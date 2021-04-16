LEXINGTON —North Laurel's Brandon Fiechter, Jayce Hacker were Associated Press Kentucky High School All-State Honorable Mention selections after both players turned in impressive seasons for the Jaguars.
Overall, the Tri-County was well represented when the 2020 Associated Press Kentucky High School All-State teams were announced, as selected by 12 media representatives from across the state.
Corbin led the way with six players garnering honorable mention honors. Williamsburg followed with five players receiving honorable mention honors while Knox Central and North Laurel had two players receive honorable mention honors and Lynn Camp had one player receive honorable mention honors.
The Mr. Football award went to Cameron Hergott, Beechwood, and Jager Burton, Frederick Douglass while two coaches brought home the Coach of the Year award — Phillip Hawkins, Lexington Bryan Station; Tony Love, Ashland Blazer.
Listed below is the list of each school’s honorable mention selections:
Corbin
Brayden Reynolds (DL)
Dawson Fore (LB)
Ethan Goforth (OL)
Jacob Baker (K)
Jacob Baker (P)
Seth Mills (RB)
Treyveon Longmire (DB)
Knox Central
Abe Brock (DB)
Dylan Hoskins (OL)
Lynn Camp
Spencer Gilbert (DB)
North Laurel
Brandon Fiechter (OL)
Jayce Hacker (LB)
Williamsburg
Brenden Lester (OL)
Bryce McCullah-Creekmore (DL)
Chris Howard (LB)
Gavon Thomas (WR)
Sydney Bowen (QB)
