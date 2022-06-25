HAZARD — North Laurel’s eight-year-old All Star team saw its season come to an end after dropping a heartbreaking, 15-14, decision to Knox County.
Knox County jumped out to a 7-3 lead in the first inning but North Laurel battled back throughout the contest.
Lucas McQueen, Kaleb Dalton, and Weston Reid each had RBI in the first inning while Titus Cupp, Carter House, and Reid each scored.
North Laurel tied the game at seven apiece in the second inning behind solid defense and runs scored by Nate Valentine, Luke Robinson, Jacob Kuehne, and Jaxson Larkey.
Knox County took an 11-9 lead after three innings despite seeing Reid deliver a triple that scored Tyler Oliver. North Kaurel trailed 14-10 entering the fifth inning as Titus Cupp delivered an RBI single that drove in Larkey.
North Laurel held Knox County scoreless in the fifth and cut its deficit to 14-12 after another triple by Reid which scored Dalton, and Oliver. North Laurel tied the game at 14 apiece in the top of the sixth with Reid collecting his fourth triple of the game which’s rove in both McQueen and Cupp.
Knox County out together a two-out rally in the bottom of the sixth, and eventually pulled off the win on an error.
Reid finished the game 4-for-4 with four triple while Cupp also turned in a 4-for-4 effort. Oliver, and Robinson each turned in 3-for-3 efforts while Larkey, McQueen, and Valentine each finished with two hits apiece. Conner Bales, Carter House, Kuehne, and Dalton each finished with one hit apiece.
Thursday's Game
North Laurel 15, Tri-City 3
Lucas McQueen turned in an impressive effort at the plate, earning Player of the Game honors by delivering a home run, a triple and two runs scored during the North Laurel eight-year-old All-Stars’ 15-3 win over Tri-City.
North Laurel fell behind 3-1 in the first inning, but its defense didn’t allow a run the remainder of the contest. Tyler Oliver finished with three hits, and three runs scored in the win as North Laurel used a seven-run second inning to pull away.
Tyler Oliver, Luke Robinson, Jaxton Larkey, Carter House, Nate Valentine, Titus Cupp and McQueen each scored in the inning.
Oliver, Robinson, and Conner Bales each scored in the third inning to give North Laurel an 11-3 advantage while McQueen, Weston Reid, Kaleb Dalton and Oliver each scored to wrap-up North Laurel’s scoring.
McQueen, Oliver, Valentine, Bales, Reid and Jacob Kuehne each finished 3-for-3 at the plate while Carter House, and Larkey had two hits. Cupp, Daulton, and Robinson each finished with a hit apiece.
