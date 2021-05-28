LONDON — An early lead for the North Laurel Lady Jaguars was not enough on Thursday when they fell to the Rockcastle County Lady Rockets in the 10-4 loss at home.
It was a rough night for the Lady Jaguars. They managed to collect just six hits and also committed six errors in the loss.
Coach Doug Gregory said his team made too many mistakes to pull off the win, but they’re now looking forward to district play next week.
“It was a loss tonight. I thought Bailee Root did an outstanding job in the circle. We hit the ball, but just not in key situations, and we had some errors that contributed to the loss,” said Gregory. “We’re looking forward to district play and the rest of the postseason.”
North Laurel took a 2-0 lead after the first inning, but the Lady Rockets scored two runs in the third and four runs in the fourth to take a 6-2 lead after four innings played. The Lady Jaguars responded with two runs in the bottom of the fifth to cut the lead to 6-4.
Rockcastle County scored three runs in the top of the sixth and one more in the top of the seventh to extend their lead to 10-4 to take the win.
Emily Sizemore led the Lady Jaguars at the plate with a home run. Saige McClure finished with a double and a single. Root added a triple, while Rick Collett had a double, and Braylee Fawbush had a single.
McClure drove in two runs on the night. Sizemore and Collett each drove in one.
With the loss, North Laurel finished the regular season with a record of 14-13.
