North Laurel's Eva Clark has signed with Transylvania University to further her academic and athletic careers. Eva is pictured with her parents Leann and Chris Clark (sitting), as well as her coaches Bobby Smith and Brynna Ryle (standing).
featured
North Laurel's Eva Clark signs with Transylvania
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Saint Joseph London recognizes outstanding employees
- Civil Suits Filed, March 24-31
- Deeds Recorded March 22-28
- Man wanted in Knox murder arrested just inside Laurel County
- Roundabout construction at intersection of KY 229, KY 1189 starts Monday
- Sammy Kershaw to open 2023 Town Center Concert Series on Friday, June 2
- Serious crash shuts down Hal Rogers/KY 30
- Civil Suits Filed March 17-22
- Laurel school projects progressing well
- My POINT IS..... A Legacy of Love
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.