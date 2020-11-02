North Laurel's football game scheduled to be played against Trinity High School has been canceled due to Trinity's football team having to be quarantined for two weeks after a positive COVID-19 test within the program.
North Laurel's football game against nationally ranked Trinity High School is canceled
