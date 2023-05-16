LONDON — North Laurel’s girls and boys tennis teams handed Bell County identical, 9-0, losses to finish regular season play.
Both teams will be back in action Wednesday during first round action of the 13th Region Tennis Boys and Girls Tournaments held at Corbin High School.
Girls
North Laurel 9, Bell County 0
Singles
1. Eva Clark (NL) def. Emma Winkler (BC), 6-1, 6-2
2. Charlotte Griffin (NL) def. Makayla Gambrel (BC), 8-3
3. Erin Cheek (NL) def. Kenna Gambrel (BC), 8-0
4. Jayci Phelps (NL) def. Madeline Allen (BC), 8-0
5. Molly Hamm (NL) def. Meredith Allen (BC), 8-1
6. Brooke Hubbard (NL) def. Calli Wagner (BC), 8-3
Doubles
1. Cheek/Phelps (NL) def. Gambrel/Allen (BC), 6-1, 6-2
2. Hamm/Meg Brock (NL) def. Gambrel/Allen (BC), 8-3
3. Clark/Griffin (NL) def. Winkler/Wagner (BC), 8-5
Boys
North Laurel 9, Bell County 0
Singles
1. Zaid Salim (NL) def. Austin Robbins (BC), 8-3
2. Jackson Gilbert (NL) def. Carson Wilder (BC), 8-1
3. Caleb McCreary (NL) def. Jacob Stigal (BC), 8-0
4. North Laurel wins by default
5. North Laurel wins by default
6. North Laurel wins by default
Doubles
1. Derek Vaughn/Jasper Jones (NL) def. Robbins/Wilder (BC), 8-1
2. North Laurel wins by default
3. North Laurel wins by default
