LONDON — Chase Keen’s 3-for-3 day at the plate led the way during North Laurel’s 12-2 win on Saturday.
Keen connected with a home run and drove in five runs while Nathan Edwards turned in a gem on the mound, tossing a complete game while allowing five hits and no earned runs in the 10-run victory.
The Jaguars finished regular season play with a 16-17 mark and used an eight-run third inning to pull away from the Tigers.
North Laurel finished with 15 hits as Eli Sizemore had two of those while scoring twice. Kyler Elza finished with two hits, one RBI, and two runs scored while EJ Allen had two hits, and two runs scored. Noah Cima finished with two hits, and one run scored while Gavin Hurst had a hit, an RBI, and a run scored. Seth Elkins finished with a hit, and an RBI while Walt Hellard collected a hit, and a run scored. Austin Smith finished with a hit and an RBI.
