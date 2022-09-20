LONDON — North Laurel sophomore Kole Jervis will be competing in the sub-state golfing tournament next week in Winchester, Kentucky.

While North didn't shoot well enough as a team to advance, Jervis shot an 80 which punched his ticket to sub-state. North Laurel shot 330 as a team.

"This means a lot to me, I wasn't playing the best I could have, but having the opportunity to move on is huge," Jervis said. "I think the biggest thing was not losing my head. The front 9 was a struggle for me, and I was frustrated. On the back 9 I did much better."

Pulaski County finished in first place with a score of 296, while Rockcastle County finished second with a score of 303.

North Laurel finished with a score of 330, Corbin finished with a score of 402, Whitley County finished with a score of 353, and South Laurel finished at 368.

Individual scoring:

1. Cayden Lancaster, Pulaski County 69

2. Harley Davidson, Clay County 71

3. Jake Cromer, Rockcastle County 72

4. Reece Nolan, Clay County 73

5. Conner Ford, Rockcastle County 74

6. Brayden Cosolari, Harlan County 75

7. Mason Daughtery, Pulaski County 75

8. Reece Broughton, Pulaski County 75

Top 10 individuals (not participating on winner and runner-up squads) advancing to sub-state:

1. Harley Davidson, Clay County 73

2. Reece Nolan, Clay County 73

3. Brayden Cosolari, Harlan County 75

4. Josia Tyra, Jackson County 76

5. Brayden Reynolds, Somerset 76

6. Tanner Waters, McCreary Central 76

7. Aiden Johnson, Harlan 79

8. Kole Jervis, North Laurel 80

9. Kaleb Harris, McCreary Central 81

10. Brandon Crawford, Clay County 81

Team scoring (Top two teams advance to sub-state)

1. Pulaski County 296

Cayden Lancaster 69

Mason Daughtery 75

Reece Broughton 75

Zach Ousley 77

Kellan McKinney 85

2. Rockcastle County 303

Jake Cromer 72

Conner Ford 74

Dalton Deborde 77

Zeke Fain 80

Dalton Gibbs 82

3. Clay County 316

Harley Davidson 71

Reece Nolan 73

Brandon Crawford 81

Bryce Smith 91

Jaxon Hooker 92

4. McCreary Central 326

Tanner Watters 79

Kaleb Harris 81

Tyler Summer 82

Tate Sandidge 84

Conner Stevens 90

5. North Laurel 330

Kole Jervis 80

Jaxon Jervis 82

Brady Hensley 84

Ben Baker 84

Todd Sizemore 87

6. Harlan County 334

Brayden Cosolari 75

Alex Creech 83

Matt Lewis 87

Coke Cornett 89

7. Jackson County 335

Josiah Tyra 76

Jackson Lakes 82

Tydus Summers 88

Jude Lakes 89

Micah Summers 90

8. Wayne County 349

Cade Foster 82

Caleb Perkins 82

Hunter Bell 84

Cooper Stockton 101

Ryland Morgan 104

9. Whitley County 353

Christopher Strickland 87

Caleb Strickland 88

Trey Lawson 89

Caden Conlen 89

Landon Siler 92

10. South Laurel 368

Joshua Steele 87

Parker Payne 90

Toby Dotson 94

Lucas Campbell 97

Jeremiah Smith 112

11. Knox Central 381

Grant Miller 86

Eli Blevins 94

Austin Bargo 96

Trevor Smith 105

Waylon Grazier 109

12. Southwestern 398

Chandler Taylor 88

Kaleb Winks 96

Oliver Frey 106

Drew Kelly 108

Jaxon Wilson 115

13. Corbin 402

Ethan Mott 95

Braden Scalf 99

Brody Faulkner 100

Hayden Webb 108

Will Freeman 108

14. Bell County 428

Braydon Saylor 96

Gunnar Sams 102

Austin Goode 109

Jackson Walters 121

Cooper Miracle 123

Individuals

Aiden Johnson, Harlan 79

Conner Winterberger, Middlesboro 86

Layne Bayless, Middlesboro 87

Garrison Warren, Middlesboro 90

Jacob Anderson, Somerset Christian 109

Ethan Reed, Williamsburg 116

