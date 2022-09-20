LONDON — North Laurel sophomore Kole Jervis will be competing in the sub-state golfing tournament next week in Winchester, Kentucky.
While North didn't shoot well enough as a team to advance, Jervis shot an 80 which punched his ticket to sub-state. North Laurel shot 330 as a team.
"This means a lot to me, I wasn't playing the best I could have, but having the opportunity to move on is huge," Jervis said. "I think the biggest thing was not losing my head. The front 9 was a struggle for me, and I was frustrated. On the back 9 I did much better."
Pulaski County finished in first place with a score of 296, while Rockcastle County finished second with a score of 303.
North Laurel finished with a score of 330, Corbin finished with a score of 402, Whitley County finished with a score of 353, and South Laurel finished at 368.
Individual scoring:
1. Cayden Lancaster, Pulaski County 69
2. Harley Davidson, Clay County 71
3. Jake Cromer, Rockcastle County 72
4. Reece Nolan, Clay County 73
5. Conner Ford, Rockcastle County 74
6. Brayden Cosolari, Harlan County 75
7. Mason Daughtery, Pulaski County 75
8. Reece Broughton, Pulaski County 75
Top 10 individuals (not participating on winner and runner-up squads) advancing to sub-state:
1. Harley Davidson, Clay County 73
2. Reece Nolan, Clay County 73
3. Brayden Cosolari, Harlan County 75
4. Josia Tyra, Jackson County 76
5. Brayden Reynolds, Somerset 76
6. Tanner Waters, McCreary Central 76
7. Aiden Johnson, Harlan 79
8. Kole Jervis, North Laurel 80
9. Kaleb Harris, McCreary Central 81
10. Brandon Crawford, Clay County 81
Team scoring (Top two teams advance to sub-state)
1. Pulaski County 296
Cayden Lancaster 69
Mason Daughtery 75
Reece Broughton 75
Zach Ousley 77
Kellan McKinney 85
2. Rockcastle County 303
Jake Cromer 72
Conner Ford 74
Dalton Deborde 77
Zeke Fain 80
Dalton Gibbs 82
3. Clay County 316
Harley Davidson 71
Reece Nolan 73
Brandon Crawford 81
Bryce Smith 91
Jaxon Hooker 92
4. McCreary Central 326
Tanner Watters 79
Kaleb Harris 81
Tyler Summer 82
Tate Sandidge 84
Conner Stevens 90
5. North Laurel 330
Kole Jervis 80
Jaxon Jervis 82
Brady Hensley 84
Ben Baker 84
Todd Sizemore 87
6. Harlan County 334
Brayden Cosolari 75
Alex Creech 83
Matt Lewis 87
Coke Cornett 89
7. Jackson County 335
Josiah Tyra 76
Jackson Lakes 82
Tydus Summers 88
Jude Lakes 89
Micah Summers 90
8. Wayne County 349
Cade Foster 82
Caleb Perkins 82
Hunter Bell 84
Cooper Stockton 101
Ryland Morgan 104
9. Whitley County 353
Christopher Strickland 87
Caleb Strickland 88
Trey Lawson 89
Caden Conlen 89
Landon Siler 92
10. South Laurel 368
Joshua Steele 87
Parker Payne 90
Toby Dotson 94
Lucas Campbell 97
Jeremiah Smith 112
11. Knox Central 381
Grant Miller 86
Eli Blevins 94
Austin Bargo 96
Trevor Smith 105
Waylon Grazier 109
12. Southwestern 398
Chandler Taylor 88
Kaleb Winks 96
Oliver Frey 106
Drew Kelly 108
Jaxon Wilson 115
13. Corbin 402
Ethan Mott 95
Braden Scalf 99
Brody Faulkner 100
Hayden Webb 108
Will Freeman 108
14. Bell County 428
Braydon Saylor 96
Gunnar Sams 102
Austin Goode 109
Jackson Walters 121
Cooper Miracle 123
Individuals
Aiden Johnson, Harlan 79
Conner Winterberger, Middlesboro 86
Layne Bayless, Middlesboro 87
Garrison Warren, Middlesboro 90
Jacob Anderson, Somerset Christian 109
Ethan Reed, Williamsburg 116
