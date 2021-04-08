North Laurel High School football player Konar Robinson was chosen as this year’s UK Sports Medicine Comeback Athlete of the Year award and was recognized at halftime of the 2021 KHSAA Boys Sweet 16 championship game between Highlands and Elizabethtown. | Photos by Les Nicholson and Les Dixon

