LEXINGTON — North Laurel High School football player Konar Robinson has been chosen as this year’s UK Sports Medicine Comeback Athlete of the Year and was recognized at halftime of the 2021 KHSAA Boys Sweet 16 championship game between Highlands and Elizabethtown.
North Laurel's Konar Robinson chosen as 2021 UK Sports Medicine Comeback Athlete of the Year
- By Les Dixon Staff Writer
-
-
