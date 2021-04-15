LONDON—North Laurel’s Connor McKeehan shuts out the Southwestern Warriors in Thursday night’s matchup, helping the Jaguars to secure a 10-0 win.
McKeehan only allowed two hits in Thursday’s win and no runs, while striking out nine Southwestern players.
“Connor McKeehan got the win, he threw all six innings and he threw really well—threw a shutout,” said North Laurel Coach Darren McWhorter. “He really commanded his pitching.”
The Jaguars got a nice start at-bat with five runs in the first inning but went cold in the second through fifth innings with no runs.
“Started pretty good, hitting the ball really well to score five runs, and then they made a pitching change and when he came in, it kept us at bay until the sixth [inning],” McWhorter said. “We had some good at-bats and hit some good balls right at them, couldn’t get anything going to score any runs in the second through fifth. Finally, we were able to do about the same thing we did in the first inning in the sixth.”
The Jaguars were able to string together five more runs in the sixth inning to find the win, 10-0.
North Laurel had nine players find hits in Thursday night’s win with Will Hellard and Caden Harris leading the team with two hits apiece. Kyler Elza and Austin Smith had two runs batted in.
