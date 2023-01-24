LONDON — North Laurel senior Reed Sheppard is a McDonald’s All-American.
Sheppard, who found out about the prestigious honor on Tuesday, joins three other future University of Kentucky teammates, Aaron Bradshaw, Justin Edwards, and DJ Wagner, as McDonald's All-Americans
“I am ecstatic for Reed and his family,” North Laurel coach Nate Valentine said. “While Reed has been a team guy from Day One, I know this has been a dream of his for quite some time.
“Being named a McDonald’s All-American is the pinnacle for a high school basketball player,” he added. “I couldn’t be more proud of him.”
Sheppard, who is now the career leader in points scored at North Laurel with 3,398, said it was a “dream come true” to become a McDonald’s All-American.
“Not a lot of people get the opportunity to play in the McDonald’s All-American game,” he said. “It means the world to me, and I can’t wait to play in such a prestigious game.”
Sheppard’s 3,398 points rank second all-time in the 13th Region behind former Corbin play Andrew Taylor’s 3,628. Sheppard also has more than 1,100 assists, over 600 steals, and more than 900 rebounds during his career.
His 3,398 points already rank seventh-all time in the state while his more than 1,100 assists rank second all-time in the state behind former Harlan player Michael Jones’ 1,352.
