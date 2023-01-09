LONDON — It was a memorable night in more ways than one for North Laurel fans watching their Lady Jaguars face off against crosstown rival South Laurel on Monday.
The Lady Jaguar fans got to see senior guard Emily Sizemore become the program’s leading scorer with 2,170 points while watching North Laurel record a 69-46 win during the process over the Lady Cardinals.
It’s the second win the Lady Jaguars (10-3) have over South Laurel (9-8) this season. They defeated the Lady Cardinals back on Dec. 1, 2022, 85-59.
“When you talk about Emily Sizemore, it would be easy to talk about her as a scorer, but she really is one of the best all around players and people I have ever had the opportunity to coach,” North Laurel coach Eddie Mahan said. “With her 26 points tonight she breaks the all-time scoring record at North Laurel. She was already the all-time leader in assists and rebounds. I don’t know many players that have the trifecta like that.”
Sizemore wasn’t the only North Laurel player to score in double figures. Brooke Nichelson seems to be hitting stride at the right time. She scored a game-high 27 points while hitting three 3-pointers. Chloe McKnight added six points while Jaelyn Black and Bella Sizemore added four points apiece. Mariella Claybrook scored two points.
The Lady Jaguars held a slim 14-10 edge at the end of the first quarter before building a double digit lead (32-21) at halftime.
North Laurel’s lead increased to 46-34 entering the fourth quarter before the Lady Jaguars outscored South Laurel, 23-22, in the final eight minutes.
Nichelson scored 14 points in the fourth quarter while Emily Sizemore added nine points.
“It’s always tough to play at South Laurel,” Mahan admitted. “The best thing though is when you are playing against your crosstown rival, your kids get to experience the nerves of postseason play but in a game that actually means nothing. Those nerves I believe led to our slow start. It also was a big reason we didn’t shoot well especially early on.
“Emily was the one that was able to finally get us calmed down,” he added. “Her nerves was probably crazier than most as she knew she was approaching the record of all-time leading scorer. However, after she hit a couple of shots, our entire team gained their confidence backs.”
Emily Cox led the Lady Cardinals with 18 points, connecting with two 3-pointers while hitting all 10 of her free throw attempts. Skeeter Mabe added 14 points while Maci Messer had nine points. Shelbie Mills scored three points while Kenlea Murray added two points.
“Well not much to say,” South Laurel coach Chris Souder said. “They were clearly the better team tonight. We have a lot of work to do to get to the level they are playing at. We just told the girls we don’t have time to worry about this game. We have another tough one tomorrow.”
North Laurel’s Mahan said he believes South Laurel is one of the most improved teams in the region.
“We played them our first game of the season, and from then to now, they have improved tremendously,” he said. “With their improvement, especially on the offensive side of the ball, I was impressed with our defense and holding them to 46 points. If we would have rebounded earlier in the game they would not have had many of those either.
“Chloe McKnight deserves a lot of credit,” he added. “She draws so much attention and is fouled almost every play with almost never a call yet she has continued working hard for us. Her work is getting our guards consistent open looks. She is also rebounding well just like her 11 rebounds tonight.
“Brooke did a great job defensively and offensively tonight,” he continued. “No player in our region is as athletic as her and now she is understanding the game more and more. I don’t recall any player in recent years of our region who can do as much as she can on both sides of the ball.”
Both teams are scheduled to be back in action Tuesday with the Lady Jaguars hosting Oneida Baptist at 7:30 p.m. while South Laurel will travel to play Corbin at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.