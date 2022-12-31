2022 Area 8 Team
Elementary Girls (four or more votes needed): Emma Massengill – Corbin – Runner of the Year; Sophia Bradshaw – Corbin; Lexi Craft – Cumberland County; Isabella Lopez - Corbin; Sadie Melton – Lynn Camp; Adalynn Murray – Pulaski County; Emjay Ping – Southwestern; Maddy Scalf – Williamsburg; Jenna Sexton – Wayne Co.; Kadence Smith – Lynn Camp; Mahala Smith – Lynn Camp; Brylee Troxtle – Southwestern; Coach of the Year: Dustin Johnson – Lynn Camp
Elementary Boys (four or more votes needed): Tanner Simpson – Bell Co. – Runner of the Year; Jacob Alder – Whitley Co.; Harris Brooks – Williamsburg; Tyler Centers – Lay; Wilson Gehring – Somerset; Aidan Harris – North Laurel; Luka Lopez – Corbin; Justin McFarland – Whitley Co.; Gunner Medlin – Lynn Camp; Zane Upchurch – Wayne Co.; Coach of the Year: Michael Spray – Corbin.
Middle School Girls (four or more votes needed): Hadley Elmore – Corbin – Runner of the Year; Riley Coffey – Green Co.; Tatum Croley – Williamsburg; Chloe Fortner, – Taylor Co.; Abigail Jackson – Williamsburg; McKinley Mastin – North Laurel; Haley Shelton – Green Co.; Sienna Sizemore – North Laurel; Abby Soto – Green Co.; Rose Stanko – South Laurel; Maliyah Swinney – Rockcastle Co.; Coach of the Year: Debbie Carrington – Southwestern
Middle School Boys (five or more votes needed): Kaleb Terrell – Corbin – Runner of the Year; Jacob Brannon – Bell Co.; Carson Collett – North Laurel; Isaiah Curry – Corbin; Tanner Logan – Whitley Co.; Eli Maynes – Corbin; Jonathan Norris – Corbin; Corey Payne – Barbourville; Malachi Shannon – Jackson Co.; Trevor Smith – Knox Co.; Jackson Storm – North Laurel; Coach of the Year: Tyler Harris – Corbin.
High School Girls (five or more votes needed): Taylor Allen, – North Laurel – Runner of the Year; Abigail Bastin – Lincoln Co.; Madison Bertram – Taylor Co.; Maggie Bertram – Pulaski Co.; Alex Cundiff – Pulaski Co.; Alexie Dotson – Rockcastle Co.; Alex Herren – Corbin; Mary Hope Jackson – Corbin; Abby Mabe – Lynn Camp; Isabella Shearer – Jackson Co.; Riley Vickers – North Laurel; Coach of the Year: Rachel Gaynor – North Laurel
High School Boys (five or more votes needed): Caden Miracle – Bell Co. – Runner of the Year; John Hail – Corbin; Josh Hoskins – North Laurel; Jayden Marr – Green Co.; Caleb Perrin – Southwestern; Garrett Scott – Cumberland Co.; Will Stanko – South Laurel; Nicholas Stewart – Bell Co.; Jacob Tapscott – South Laurel; Nathaniel Turner – Wayne Co.; Coach of the Year – Jason Stewart – Bell Co.
