PINEVILLE — North Laurel’s Hailee Valentine and Eddie Mahan were named 2021 13th Region Girls Basketball Coaches Association’s Player of the Year and Co-Coach of the Year, respectively. Bell County’s David Teague was also named Co-Coach of the Year. Both Valentine and Mahan also captured the same awards when the 13th Region Media announced their respective winners this past week.
Listed below are the First, Second, and Third All-Region Teams along with the Senior Academic All-Region Teams.
• Player’s listed in order of finish based on the total number of votes received by the 13th Region coaches. 11 first team members due to ties in votes.
1st Team All-Region
Whitney Caldwell – Pineville
Mikkah Siler – Williamsburg
Shelby Stewart – Corbin
Emily Sizemore – North Laurel
Nadine Johnson – Bell Co.
Rachel Presley – South Laurel
Raigan King – Pineville
Gracie Jo Wilder – Whitley Co.
Kailey Owens – Middlesboro
Talyah McQueen – Bell Co.
Caylan Mills – Knox Central
2nd Team All-Region
Alyssa Gibson – Red Bird
Kallie Housley – Corbin
Ella Karst – Harlan Co.
Presley Partin – Knox Central
Taylor Asher – Clay Co.
Kena Ward – Jackson Co.
Ashtyn Meyers – Bell Co.
Bree Howard – South Laurel
Darcie Anderson – Whitley Co.
Halle Collins – Knox Central
3rd Team All-Region
Jaycie Monhollen – Whitley Co.
Kylie Noe – Harlan
Chloe McKnight – North Laurel
Brianna Gallagher – Knox Central
Kylee Shannon – Jackson Co.
Reis Anderson – Whitley Co.
Mataya Ausmus – Bell Co.
Aymanni Wynn – Harlan
Natalie Carl – Jackson Co.
Madison Curry – Clay Co.
Senior Academic All-Region
• Seniors must have a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher to be eligible.
Abby Cornett – Bell Co.
Summer Partin - Pineville
Sara Kidwell – Bell Co.
Whitney Caldwell - Pineville
Taylor Asher – Clay Co.
Raigan King - Pineville
Hailey Napier – Clay Co.
Bree Howard – South Laurel
Shelby Stewart – Corbin
Reis Anderson – Whitley Co.
Lauren Faulkner – Corbin
Jaycie Monhollen – Whitley Co.
Kassydee Owens – Harlan Co.
Natalie Moses – Whitley Co.
Jaycee Lewis – Harlan Co.
Dorian Siler – Whitley Co.
Kelly Beth Hoskins – Harlan Co.
Katy Powers – Whitley Co.
Haley Middleton – Harlan Co.
Gladys Thorton – Whitley Co.
Angel Wynn – Harlan
Sabrina Lewis - Williamsburg
Alli Thompson – Harlan
Morgan Prewitt - Williamsburg
Emily Rose – Jackson Co.
Mikkah Siler – Williamsburg
Presley Partin – Knox Central
Katelyn Delk – Middlesboro
