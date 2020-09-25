We are two weeks into the high school football season, and boy, have we had some nice games.
We’ve had nail biters and blowouts but it sure has been fun seeing high school football back in action in the 13th Region.
I won’t ramble any longer, I’ll get straight to the Fear ‘Les’ 13th Region Pigskin Rankings.
1. Knox Central (2-0 overall, 1-0 vs. 13th Region opponents)
The Panthers edged out Bourbon County at home with a 34-33 win and did just enough to stay atop the Fear ‘Les’ Pigskin Rankings.
They’ll have another tough matchup Friday on the road against Southwestern.
2. Corbin (1-1, 0-0)
The Redhounds were 34 seconds away from getting off to an 0-2 start for the first time since 2011. But Corbin came through in clutch fashion with a 26-22 victory over Dixie Heights.
The Redhounds should have a breather Friday against Leslie County before facing off at home against Knox Central in Week Five.
3. Bell County (1-1, 1-0)
The Bobcats have been less than impressive this season but I still believe they’re the third-best team in the region.
Bell County recovered from a 36-0 loss to Johnson Central during its season-opener and squeaked past Whitley County at Log Mountain last Friday with a 20-7 win.
The Bobcats should cruise to easy wins before being tested again on Oct. 30 against Harlan County.
4. North Laurel (1-1, 0-0)
The Jaguars were able to get back on track this past Friday with a convincing 46-7 win Over Perry Central. North Laurel was hitting on all cylinders after falling to Lincoln County in Week One.
Chris Larkey’s squad has a tough matchup Friday on the road against South Laurel while trying to overcome a tragic loss of a teammate this past week as well. Prayers go out to the Robinson family, North Laurel High School, the Jaguar football program, and the Laurel County community.
5. Whitley County (0-2, 0-1)
The Colonels actually move up a spot despite being winless. I like what Coach Jep Irwin is building at Whitley County, and the Colonels hung tough at Log Mountain last Friday before losing, 20-7. Whitley County has a key district game Friday at Pulaski County.
6. Harlan County (0-2, 0-1)
The Black Bears lost a 14-13 decision in Week One to No. 1 Knox Central before falling 42-0 to Wayne County last Friday.
Harlan County will try to rebound Friday at home against unbeaten Clay County.
7. Williamsburg (0-1, 0-0)
Even though the final score (48-13) might now indicate how the Yellow Jackets hung tough with Somerset last week, coach Jerry Herron said he saw a lot of positives out of his team’s loss.
Things don’t get any easier Friday when Lexington Christian pays a visit to Williamsburg.
8. Middlesboro (2-0, 2-0)
The Yellow Jackets have outscored their opponents 79-20 so far this season and picked up a big win over Pineville last Friday with a 35-20 victory.
Middlesboro should Cruise to another win Friday over Morgan County before facing Breathitt County on the road in Week Four.
9. South Laurel (0-2, 0-0)
The Cardinals need to improve defensively after allowing 90 points the past two weeks, but offensively, they look darn good, scoring 36 points in each of their first two games.
South Laurel will host North Laurel Friday with hopes of beating the Jaguars for only the third time in 14 years.
10. Pineville (1-1, 0-1)
The Mountain Lions had a chance to make some noise in the rankings this past week but dropped a 35-20 setback to Middlesboro.
Pineville will attempt to get back on track Friday on the road against unbeaten Western Hills.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.