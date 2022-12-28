LEXINGTON — Reed Sheppard did all he could to keep the North Laurel Jaguars within striking distance of North Oldham during Wednesday’s second round action of the WGM Classic, but it wasn’t enough.
Sheppard poured in a game-high 43 points on a 16-of-34 shooting effort, including going 5-of-14 from 3-point range but the Jaguars still fell, 81-67.
“Tonight wasn’t our best effort,” North Laurel coach Nate Valentine said. “We have to find a way to get stops on the defensive end and get more guys involved on the offensive end. We’ll have another tough one tomorrow. This is a tough stretch for us. We just have to stick together and get through it.”
North Laurel dug itself a hole early, trailing 19-9 after the first quarter, and played catch-up the remainder of the game.
The Jaguars were 24-of-57 from the floor, including going 7-of-24 from behind the arc. They were outrebounded, 30-26, while the Mustangs finished with a 27-of-48 shooting effort, including an 11-of-20 performance from 3-point territory.
North Oldham had five players score in double figures with Dallas Roberts leading the way with 30 points. Luke Anderson scored 15 points while Ian Higdon finished with 12 points, and 15 rebounds.
Ryan Davidson added nine points and six rebounds for North Laurel while Brody Brock had seven points.
