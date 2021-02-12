1. North Laurel (13-2 overall, 4-0 vs. 13th Region opponents)
The Lady Jaguars are red-hot, winners of six straight, while capturing the WYMT-Food City Mountain Basketball Classic championship on Monday after blowing out previously unbeaten Floyd Central, 78-54.
Juniors Emily Sizemore (13.4) and Hailee Valentine (17.7) combined to score 51 points during the 24-point win over Floyd Central.
North Laurel picked up wins over Knott Central (twice, 74-54 and 74-51) and Floyd Central this past week and continues to cruise behind the play of Chloe McKnight, Brooke Nichelson, Bella Sizemore, and Saige McClure.
2. South Laurel (9-6, 5-2)
Don’t look now, but the defending 13th Region champions are hitting stride.
South Laurel was able to not only beat Clay County on Tuesday, 57-40, but also receive its Elite Eight rings before the game after its impressive postseason run in the district, region, and state tournament.
The Lady Cardinals picked up wins over Corbin (65-48), Hazard (74-46), and Whitley County (72-64) before running their win streak to four games by defeating Clay County.
Rachel Presley leads South Laurel with a 16.6 and 7.4 scoring and rebounding average while Bree Howard is averaging 11.4 points per game.
Raegan Jones is tossing in 8.0 points per game while Emily Cox, who has recorded two double-doubles this past week is averaging 6.9 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.
3. Pineville (8-1, 8-0)
The Lady Mountain Lions continue to look impressive, going 2-0 this past week with wins over Middlesboro (52-41) and Barbourville (76-40). Senior Whitney Caldwell recorded a quadruple-double (22 points, 11 assists, 10 rebounds, and 10 steals) against the Lady Tigers and leads the team with an 18.8 scoring average. She’s also averaging 7.2 rebounds per game. Teammate Raigan King is averaging 15.1 and 9.0 points and rebounds per game, respectively.
Pineville isn’t in action again until its matchup with Whitefield Academy on Feb. 15 During the first-round action of the All ‘A’ Classic State Tournament.
4. Bell County (11-2, 8-3)
It’s been an interesting week on Log Mountain. First off, the Lady Bobcats improves their win streak to nine games by upending Middlesboro, 71-51. They then followed with a stunning, 47-42, loss at home against Jackson County before defeating Harlan on Tuesday, 65-37.
Bell County shot under 25 percent from the floor in its loss to Jackson County.
Ashtyn Meyers continues to lead the Lady Bobcats with a 14.6 scoring average while Nadine Johnson is averaging 14.4 points per game. Talyah McQueen continues her solid play by averaging a double-double (11.6, 13.2).
5. Whitley County (10-4, 7-2)
After starting the season 7-9, the Lady Colonels have hit a slide, going 3-4 since. They defeated McCreary Central, 92-71, this past week before losing to both South Laurel (72-64) and Somerset (76-57).
Whitley County still has four players scoring in double figures — Gracie Jo Wilder (13.8), Jaycie Monhollen (12.8), Darcie Anderson (11.8), and Reis Anderson (10.5).
6. Knox Central (6-2, 5-1)
The Lady Panthers has won four of their last six games but fell to Somerset on the road Tuesday.
With eighth-grader Halle Collins (17.8) out for the remainder of the season due to an injury against Corbin, Presley Partin takes over the leading scorer role with a 16.3 scoring average. Caylan Mills is averaging 15.7 points per game while Brianna Gallagher is averaging a double-double (14.6, 10.2).
7. Jackson County (9-3, 8-3)
The Lady Generals picked up an impressive 47-42 win over Bell County on Monday and followed with a 61-56 win over Corbin.. They’ve now won five games in a row and seven of their last eight games.
They’re led by Natalie Carl’s 12.8 scoring average while Kenady Ward (12.3, 8.7) follows.
8. Corbin (8-6, 4-6)
It is really hard to gauge the Lady Redhounds. They started with a 4-0 mark and now they’re 4-6 since with all six losses coming against regional opponents.
Corbin was able to snap its three-game losing skid by defeating Clay County at home on Saturday, 64-49 but dropped a 61-56 decision to Jackson County on Tuesday,
Shelby Stewart continues to lead her team in both scoring (17.3) and rebounding (5.8) while Kallie Housley is averaging 16.3 points per game.
9. Clay County (3-6, 2-5)
The Lady Tigers just can’t seem to get on track. They’ve lost two in a row after falling to South Laurel on Tuesday but that’s not all, they’ve now lost six of their last seven games.
Taylor Asher continues to lead her team with a 15.9 scoring average while Madison Curry is averaging 10.6 points per game.
10. Harlan County (5-6, 2-3)
The Lady Black Bears snapped a three-game losing skid by defeating Letcher Central last week, 48-47, and followed with a win over Leslie County.
Ella Karst leads Harlan County with a 13.7 scoring average.
