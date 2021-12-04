LONDON — Three players scored in double figures, helping North Laurel come from behind to knock off Holy Cross, 56-46, during Saturday’s Legacy Nissan Classic.
The Lady Jaguars (3-0) rallied from an eight-point deficit in the first half and outscored Holy Cross 46-30 during the final three-quarters of play to remain unbeaten.
Emily Sizemore led the way with 18 points while Chloe McKnight finished with 16 points. Hailee Valentine turned in a 14-point effort despite being chased the entire game.
“Today is a perfect example of why we play good competition,” North Laurel coach Eddie Mahan said. “Holy Cross is a very talented team and might be one of, if not the best-coached opponent, we see every year. I have enjoyed playing them the last three years as it always seems like a chess match the entire game. The most impressive part of our win is the adjustments that my team made on the floor.
“Great teams can adjust without a coach needing a timeout,” he added. “Early on in the game, I might have needed to call one but I wanted to see what we could do on the fly. They withheld their early run and came back to then be able to settle in the second half and play more like ourselves.
“Opponents have tried to chase Hailee Valentine in all three games and she has done a tremendous job of staying aggressive all the while still playing within the team,” he continued. “She helped in numerous ways today and it wasn’t just scoring. We also continued to show that so much attention to one player only frees up multiple others on our team. Emily Sizemore was a tremendous leader throughout the game but stepped up in the third and fourth quarters. Chloe McKnight had a matchup, outside of Sacred Heart, that will be the best post player she will see all year, not only did she do a good job in the second half but also scored well, too. Bella Sizemore may have been the biggest difference as she struggled some in the first half but played much better in the second half which helped us pull away.“
Holy Cross led 16-10 after the first quarter while Emily Sizemore and McKnight kept North Laurel close by scoring four points apiece.
The Lady Jaguars fell behind 26-18 in the second quarter before going on an 8-2 run to cut their deficit to 28-26 at halftime. McKnight scored six points during the quarter while Emily Sizemore and Valentine added five points apiece.
North Laurel took control of the game in the third quarter thanks to Emily Sizemore scoring six points while Valentine knocked down a 3-pointer while McKnight added four points.
The Lady Jaguars took a 39-36 lead into the fourth quarter before putting the game away by outscoring Holy Cross 17-10 during the game’s final eight minutes.
Valentine scored seven points during the fourth quarter while Bella Sizemore added five points.
North Laurel will be back in action Thursday while looking to repeat as WYMT Mountain Classic champions. The Lady Jaguars will face the winner of Belfry and Knott Central at 6:45 p.m.
“We have multiple things to get better at but I am extremely proud of our team’s week,” Mahan said. “Three very good wins over three very good opponents.”
North Laurel 56, Holy Cross 46
Holy Cross 16 12 8 10 46
North Laurel 10 16 13 17 56
Holy Cross (46) — Hunt 15, Arunghaus 3, Nelson 2, Wimzie 8, Grant 2, Robinson 16.
North Laurel (56) — B. Sizemore 8, Valentine 14, E. Sizemore 18, McKnight 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.