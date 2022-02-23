MANCHESTER — Eleven players scored to lead the state’s No. 5 ranked North Laurel Jaguars to an 82-51 victory over Oneida Baptist.
The Jaguars (24-5) had their way with the Mountaineers early and often during Wednesday’s 49th District semifinal matchup.
North Laurel took an 18-5 advantage in the first quarter and never looked back. Caden Harris scored all six of his points during the opening period while Brody Brock added five points and Ryan Davidson scored four points.
Chase Dotson hit two 3-point baskets and scored eight points in the second quarter, helping the Jaguars outscore the Mountaineers, 25-13, while extending their lead to 43-18 at halftime.
Sheppard and Brock both had five points apiece during the quarter while Ryan Davidson added four points and Clay Sizemore knocked down a 3-point basket.
North Laurel continued to cruise in the second half as Ryan Davidson added eight points in the third period while Brock added six points, giving their team a 66-27 cushion entering the fourth quarter.
Oneida Baptist outscored the Jaguars, 24-16, during the final eight minutes but the damage had already been done.
The win advances North Laurel to Friday’s 49th District title game against Jackson County. The Jaguars cruised to two victories over the Generals earlier this season and have won 14 straight games against them.
“I’m excited for our guys to have an opportunity to play for a district championship on Friday and advance to the region tournament,” North Laurel coach Nate Valentine said. “Jackson County is having a terrific season and it should be a great environment for both schools.”
North Laurel 82, Oneida Baptist 51
Oneida Baptist 5 13 9 24 51
North Laurel 18 25 23 16 82
Oneida Baptist (51) — Marcum 11, Roark 11, Tyree 5, Adeyeri 5, Lewis 3, Faisal 16.
North Laurel (82) — Sheppard 12, Sizemore 3, Brock 16, Ry. Davidson 16, Harris 6, Dotson 15, Rawlings 5, Jervis 2, Walker 2, Re. Davidson 2, Caudill 3.
